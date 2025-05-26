Mexico’s best-kept secret is a $250 flight away

From the Bay Area, Guadalajara is so easy and affordable that arriving there feels like getting away with something. In less than four hours on a nonstop, $250 round-trip flight, you can find yourself lounging in bougainvillea-walled courtyards accented by the pink and orange designs of Luis Barragán, Mexico’s most celebrated architect, eating ceviche so fresh you’ll forget all about your regular life.

Guadalajara, with just over 5 million people, is enigmatic. The arts and culture scene is more subterranean than the jet-setter trendiness of Mexico City or Oaxaca. It’s a sprawling metropolis of murals and markets, live music and contemporary crafts that remains unaffected and underrated. To spend a few days there is to wonder how the city isn’t overrun with San Franciscans fleeing our dreary weather and national malaise.