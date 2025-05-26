Since Solve SF’s Jan. 29 launch, more than 900 people have downloaded the app for iPhone and Android, logging some 16,000 reports to 311 for illegally parked cars and other problems. But on July 12, McCabe’s creation will be forced to shut down when the API does.

Officials from the city administrator’s office on May 13 told McCabe, who lives near the Castro, they’re shutting down the Open 311 API program, which allows third-party apps and other programs to pull from and send data to the 311 service.

But the city is about to kill the vital mechanism the app runs on.

The electrical engineer’s Solve SF app lets users file 311 reports about issues like graffiti or sidewalk poop in as little as 10 seconds, roughly five times faster than the city’s official app. It’s McCabe’s passion project, it’s free to use, and it has been boosted online by the political organization GrowSF .

Complaining to the city has never been easier, thanks to Patrick McCabe.

McCabe says he’s sunk more than 500 hours into building the product he believes could be the future of reporting and fixing quality-of-life issues. He was frustrated with the official 311 app, and when he learned about the API, he felt he had a “duty” to create a more streamlined way to report issues to the city. He quit his engineering consultant job in March to work on it full time. But it’s all about to go up in smoke.

Through the app, users take a photo of whatever’s wrong, and AI fills in description boxes and selects a category; in the official app, this would be done manually. It takes 10 seconds to file a report through Solve SF, versus roughly a minute through the city app, according to The Standard’s field tests.

“It would have to be fully rebuilt,” a spokesperson for the city administrator’s office said. “It would be a huge lift.”

Officials say they have to shut down the API, as it’s too expensive to maintain; they could not provide an estimate of the cost. What’s more, the API has just one user: McCabe. The API becomes more outdated and difficult to maintain each time the official 311 mobile app is updated. The 311 app and phone line will be unaffected by the API shutdown.

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, who praised the app in an X post , said he uses Solve SF daily to report graffiti and cars parked at red curbs . He’s a fan of how AI fills in license plate numbers from a photo. He was baffled when he learned about the city’s move to kill its 311 API.

“I can just snap a pic while I’m on Muni or when I’m walking to pick up my kid from school,” he said. “It’s two or three clicks, instead of 12.”

Vincent Yuen, who leads Refuse Refuse and sits on the city’s Commission on the Environment, said the 40 seconds saved make all the difference.

“It’d be like going back to instant coffee after having Equator Coffee ,” the retired 66-year-old said.

Cathy Targett, a volunteer with trash pickup group Refuse Refuse , said she’s used Solve SF to make dozens of 311 reports since January and vastly prefers it over the city’s official app. The city option would sometimes get her GPS location wrong, and having to scroll to pick a category for the complaint was a headache. Losing Solve SF would be “really unfortunate,” she said.

Solve SF’s AI can get reports wrong, officials claim, so staff have to manually fix reports, costing time and money. McCabe said he’s unaware of any time the city has had to fix 311 reports made through his app.

“They have never told me that, nor have I seen it,” he said in a text.

Just 7% of 311 reports this year were made through McCabe’s app. Of 336,500 service requests made to 311 so far in 2025, 16,278 came through Solve SF, while 231,793 were made through the official 311 app. The remainder of the complaints were made via phone and the 311 website.

The timing couldn’t be worse for McCabe. He thinks that in a year, Solve SF could be the most popular way for people to make 311 reports. McCabe projects his growth optimistically, and he does not appear to have solid marketing or growth plans.

Still, it hasn’t taken long for Solve SF to make an impact. Since its January launch, 44% of all graffiti requests near Valencia Street and 21% of reports of illegally parked cars in the Richmond were made through Solve SF, according to the app’s online dashboard. Officials for 311 said McCabe’s data is accurate.