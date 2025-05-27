The Big Meat Theory: Why restaurants are tempting diners with enormous ribeyes and roasts

Food costs may be more jaw-dropping than ever, but hedonism never goes out of style. The latest trend? Big, bodacious hunks of beef, lamb, and pork — slabs so big and spendy that diners have no choice but to share. At Cotogna in Jackson Square, you and your friends can dig into a 2-pound aged T-bone bistecca alla Fiorentina grilled over wood. At Morella, the Argentine-Italian restaurant in the Marina, massive braised bone-in beef short ribs give “Clan of the Cave Bear” energy.

Clifford Pollard, founder of Cream Co. Meats, an Oakland-based wholesale butcher that sells responsibly sourced meats to many of the city’s best restaurants, says the super-sizing constitutes a big shift. “In general, the Bay Area has been more of an off-center-cut type of market, like bistro steaks, hangars, flat irons, skirt steak, coulotte, flat iron — like, the butchers’ hidden secret steaks. We haven’t been a super center-of-the-plate place.” Until now.

Yes, chefs are looking to beef up the average check, but there’s also the Instagram factor: Big meat likely will elicit a big pic. “Unlike the kind of execution where you’re pulling out tweezers and putting on microgreens, a large-format steak gives you that big wow factor,” says chef Tyler Florence, who knows a thing or two about grabbing attention. “People will pull out their phone and take a picture.”