Among the recognizable faces sitting courtside at Warriors games — E-40, team owner Joe Lacob, Apple’s Eddy Cue — there’s at least one guy you probably haven’t noticed. Glasses. Curly hair. Sometimes wearing an “Everybody but Buddy” sweater. He has a prime spot next to Draymond Green at the end of the bench.

His name is Brandon Shorenstein, and the 39-year-old is chairman and CEO of one of the most powerful San Francisco real estate dynasties ever created: Shorenstein Properties. His grandfather, Walter, built the company from scratch and at one point owned a quarter of the city’s offices. In the 1990s, Brandon’s father Douglas took over and supercharged the business, expanding it into a national empire.

Douglas might still be in charge today, but in 2015, he died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 60, fast-tracking Brandon, then still in his 20s, to the company’s top job. In 2020, he was named CEO. Then, the walls started caving in.

The very same downtown skyscrapers that built the family’s fortune became burdens on the balance sheet. Since the pandemic, nearly $1 billion in loans the company took out to fuel its real estate purchases during the previous decade have come under distress, creating massive losses for the firm and its investors. In a sign that things had reached an inflection point internally, the company in January cut about 10% of its workforce, including six senior executives — its largest layoff ever.