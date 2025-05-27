In each episode of our podcast Life in Seven Songs , we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?

Oakland-based comedian and cultural critic W. Kamau Bell has been in the headlines lately—not for his Emmy-winning CNN series “United Shades of America,” but for winning “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and donating his $1 million prize to classrooms through DonorsChoose. As he tells it, he clinched the game thanks to his daughter Juno, who’d been quizzing him on Olivia Rodrigo earlier that day. The all-important clue? A pop song named for “this government-issued form of I.D.”