Ingi “Shota” Son knows how to put on a show. At The Shota, his one-Michelin-starred omakase counter, he and the other chefs have been known to break up the 17-course meal by impersonating a decapitated tuna . For a restaurant that costs no less than $300 per person, it’s a refreshingly playful attitude, enough to make The Shota (which has been temporarily closed since March) stand out in SF’s crowded fancy sushi scene .

“I’ve been thinking about what’s good bar food in San Francisco,” Son says. “And I always try to give people an experience. Like, they’ve been seeing these things on social media, but you can have it here if you come to Shoji.”

At the 5-week-old Bar Shoji, you can enjoy a cocktail and a made-for-TikTok fondue burger, which arrives at the table flanked by a scalding platter of melted cheese, for around $50. The upscale Japanese cocktail den has been in the works for years, Son says. But it gained momentum (and a fair amount of media buzz) after he recruited Thai chef Intu-on Kornnawong to join the project late last year. With Kornnawong on board, Bar Shoji became not just a refined cocktail bar but a destination for stunning rice bowls, aged sashimi, and oysters packed with Thai-Japanese flavors.

Reservations open a week in advance, and you’ll need one. The Friday night prior, Shoji managed to pull off 200 covers, Kornnawong says — an impressive turnover considering there are only 35 indoor seats.

And they are coming to Shoji. On the Monday night I visited, every seat in the dark, intimate room was full. A group of lanyard-toting office workers was crowded into a corner booth, delicately sipping cocktails while making safe-for-work conversation. Across the room, a couple of 30-somethings wearing Patagonia and Allbirds climbed into stools at the eight-seat bar.

The menu lends itself to a light meal of small plates to be snacked on while you drink. If you don’t like the idea of cobbling together items, there are dishes large enough to call a meal, including the most popular items: uni amaebi donburi and the burger.

The former will be a welcome throwback for fans who fell in love with the takeout-only spinoff Yubu by The Shota during the pandemic. After years of being asked if he’d ever bring back the popular donburi, Son was happy to put one on the Bar Shoji menu. He’s using sushi rice from the same farm, seasoned with the same blend of vinegar and umami add-ins like nori powder. On top, he layers sweet Santa Barbara sea urchin, soy-marinated sweet shrimp, salty ikura, and a sunset-orange egg yolk.