Why chefs just can’t quit burgers

Happy World Hamburger Day! Yes, this is a thing, and it is today.



On this fabricated holiday, it is worth asking: Is a restaurant a restaurant without a signature burger? After all, a burger — when it hits — can become the main draw, its reputation almost preceding the eatery itself.



See: Nopa’s grass-fed burger with house-baked brioche bun ($29), Wayfare Tavern’s version with brie and red-onion marmalade ($25), or Spruce’s famous English muffin burger ($31), available at the bar. (As one Standard colleague put it: “I mean, does Spruce serve anything else?”)

Because of the fervor a ground meat patty between a bun can create, chefs are perpetually trying to out-burger one another. And the city has a couple of new additions to the genre that are getting some buzz.

At Bar Shoji, the new Japanese restaurant and bar in SoMa, it’s an expression of what’s known as a fondue burger, which is a thing in Japan. This version ($26) is made with a Painted Hills brisket patty, caramelized onion, pickled cucumber, and beef-tallow brioche. It comes served in a skillet, sliced in half and face down, drowning in a bubbling pool of cheese. It is an audacious, visual gut bomb. Unsurprisingly, it’s trending on TikTok.

Not to be outdone, Side A is offering something even more savage — a lily-gilding $35 burger. The bistro that just opened in the old Universal Cafe space in the Mission has one of the most expensive “cloth-napkin” burgers I’ve seen (just a dollar less than the dry-aged burger with bacon jam at Tyler Florence’s spendy steakhouse Miller & Lux). This half-pound specimen comes with a side of garlic fries and a log of bone marrow, which you are meant to scoop out and add to the ground beef short-rib patty. It’s also loaded with Kenne (a soft-ripened goat cheese from Toluma Farms in Marin), eight-hour red-onion jam, watercress, and slices of dill pickle.