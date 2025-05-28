Skip to main content
18 fun events in SF this week, from a Kendrick Lamar after-party to a burrito contest

What's worthy of your time this week? We'll help you choose.

Crowd of people
Block parties and rooftop DJ sets await you this weekend. | Source: Downtown SF Partnership
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (note this is a third-party service).

Rooftop Radio at SFMOMA

Dirtybird’s 20th anniversary brings Mark Farina and other house legends to the museum’s sculpture garden for a dance party.

A lively outdoor gathering shows a performer with a microphone engaging a diverse, joyful crowd clapping and taking photos, under patio umbrellas and a tree.
Get ready to dance on SFMOMA's rooftop. | Source: Adam Jacobs Photography
Website
SFMOMA
Date and time
Thursday, May 29, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
151 3rd St.

Burrito showdown

La Taqueria, Papalote, and La Vaca Birria face off with live demos and tastings celebrating how the Mission created burrito history.

Steak burrito
The carne asada grilled cheese burrito at La Vaca Birria. | Source: Omar Mamoon for The Standard
Website
Register
Date and time
Thursday, May 29, 7 p.m.
Address
The Commons at KQED, 2601 Mariposa St.

16th and Mission poetry open mic

Celebrate roughly 1,000 nights of poetry on the corner of the BART plaza, with authors sharing everything from sexy sonnets to protest tales.

Website
Poetry open mic
Date and time
Thursday, May 29, 9 to 11 p.m.
Address
16th and Mission streets

Kendrick Lamar after-party with DJ Mustard

After Kendrick’s Oracle Park show, his producer will have everyone screaming on the LED-lit dance floor at Temple nightclub in SoMa.

A performer is on stage under colorful lights with a large screen displaying their image behind them, creating a vibrant and energetic concert atmosphere.
DJ Mustard will take over the Temple nightclub. | Source: Paras Griffin
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, May 29, 10 p.m.
Address
Temple, 540 Howard St.

Fort Mason night market

Fort Mason’s waterfront plaza will be packed with food trucks, musicians, workshops, and vendors curated by West Coast Craft.

A bustling night market with rows of illuminated tents, vendors selling goods, and a lively crowd. Warm light strings add ambiance, with a city backdrop.
Come shop, eat, and hang at the Fort Mason night market. | Source: Fort Mason Center/Pat Mazzera
Website
Fort Mason night market
Date and time
Friday, May 30, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
2 Marina Blvd.

Fridays on Front Street block party

Check out downtown’s newest street party, with live music from Noise Pop, open-air beers, food pop-ups, and sports on big screens sets up near the Embarcadero.

A lively street festival with people gathered around tables, food stalls, and a stage. Crowds fill the street lined with tall buildings, creating a vibrant scene.
Source: Downtown SF Partnership
Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, May 30, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
240 Front St.

Daybreaker at dusk

The sober morning dance party hosts a rare evening event in North Beach, with yoga followed by feel-good beats and musicians whooping up the crowd.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, May 30, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Address
Broadway Studios, 435 Broadway

DyerhorneSF

Deep house meets live sax when DyerhorneSF brings brass-infused beats to SoMa’s Question Mark Bar.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, May 30, 9 p.m.
Address
Question Mark Bar, 312 Harriet St.

Festa Italiana in North Beach

It’s two days of la dolce vita, with wine tastings, food, vendors, crafts, nonstop live music, and a pizza-tossing performance by world champ Tony Gemignani.

A group of people are posing together outdoors. They are wearing green and red outfits, with several women wearing crowns and sashes, under a structure with banners.
Source: SFIAC Foundation
Website
The SFIAC Foundation
Date and time
Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday June 1, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Address
Stockton between Union and Filbert streets

Union Street Festival

This massive Cow Hollow street fest assembles more than 140 artists, food trucks, musicians, and SF’s newly legalized cocktail gardens for two days of strolling.

This image shows a crowded street fair with people walking among booths, balloons, and colorful signs. Tents line the street, and greenery is visible in the background.
Join the fun on Union Street this weekend. | Source: Sunset Mercantile SF
Website
Sunset Mercantile SF
Date and time
Saturday, May 31, and Sunday June 1, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address
Union between Fillmore and Gough streets

Rooftop Ritmo

Catch this Latin tech house day party with half a dozen DJs on the roof of the historic Hibernia Bank.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 31, 3 to 8 p.m.
Address
The Hibernia, 1 Jones St.

Founders hike at Glen Canyon

A chill loop for SF founders, VCs, and builders looking to connect offline. Brunch at a nearby house will follow the hike.

A group of people walks down a sidewalk next to a grassy field where children play. Tall trees surround the area under a partly cloudy sky.
Founders can meet IRL in Glen Canyon Park. | Source: Liz Hafalia/Getty Images)
Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Umru secret rave by Operating Systems

Umru returns to SF after producing for Charli XCX and the duo 100 gecs to play this bass-heavy late night in SoMa.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 31, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Artifact: Pantheon One

It’s a 360-degree laser dance-off featuring ambient, house, and bass at the Mission’s gonzo museum Gray Area in the former Grand Theater.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Gray Area, 2665 Harrison St.

Dragon’s Den rave

Bust out your all-black finest as the Cave Rave crew hosts a secret-location underground in Chinatown with hard techno and trap.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Waiters race

Teams of three race up Cow Hollow’s hills carrying trays of drinks in this hilarious only-in-SF competition.

Website
Register
Date and time
Sunday, June 1, 12 p.m.
Address
Webster and Union streets

Sango

Blending baile funk and Brazilian culture with global beats, Sango gets saucy with a poolside day set at the vintage Phoenix Hotel.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, June 1, 1 to 6 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Tix for Stern Grove’s free concerts

This gorgeous redwood grove on the westside has free Sunday concerts all summer long. The ticket lottery for the July 13 show by Phantogram goes live Sunday. The lottery is already open for the July 6 SF Symphony show.

A large crowd gathers at an outdoor concert set in a forested area. People are seated on grass and stone benches, facing a stage with musicians performing.
Source: Steve Jennings/Getty Images
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, June 1

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

