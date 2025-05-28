Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (note this is a third-party service).
Dirtybird’s 20th anniversary brings Mark Farina and other house legends to the museum’s sculpture garden for a dance party.
- SFMOMA
- Thursday, May 29, 5 to 9 p.m.
- 151 3rd St.
La Taqueria, Papalote, and La Vaca Birria face off with live demos and tastings celebrating how the Mission created burrito history.
- Register
- Thursday, May 29, 7 p.m.
Celebrate roughly 1,000 nights of poetry on the corner of the BART plaza, with authors sharing everything from sexy sonnets to protest tales.
- Poetry open mic
- Thursday, May 29, 9 to 11 p.m.
- 16th and Mission streets
After Kendrick’s Oracle Park show, his producer will have everyone screaming on the LED-lit dance floor at Temple nightclub in SoMa.
- Thursday, May 29, 10 p.m.
- Temple, 540 Howard St.
Fort Mason’s waterfront plaza will be packed with food trucks, musicians, workshops, and vendors curated by West Coast Craft.
- Fort Mason night market
- Friday, May 30, 4 to 9 p.m.
- 2 Marina Blvd.
Check out downtown’s newest street party, with live music from Noise Pop, open-air beers, food pop-ups, and sports on big screens sets up near the Embarcadero.
- RSVP
- Friday, May 30, 4 to 9 p.m.
- 240 Front St.
The sober morning dance party hosts a rare evening event in North Beach, with yoga followed by feel-good beats and musicians whooping up the crowd.
- Friday, May 30, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Deep house meets live sax when DyerhorneSF brings brass-infused beats to SoMa’s Question Mark Bar.
- Friday, May 30, 9 p.m.
It’s two days of la dolce vita, with wine tastings, food, vendors, crafts, nonstop live music, and a pizza-tossing performance by world champ Tony Gemignani.
- The SFIAC Foundation
- Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday June 1, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
This massive Cow Hollow street fest assembles more than 140 artists, food trucks, musicians, and SF’s newly legalized cocktail gardens for two days of strolling.
- Sunset Mercantile SF
- Saturday, May 31, and Sunday June 1, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Catch this Latin tech house day party with half a dozen DJs on the roof of the historic Hibernia Bank.
- Saturday, May 31, 3 to 8 p.m.
- The Hibernia, 1 Jones St.
A chill loop for SF founders, VCs, and builders looking to connect offline. Brunch at a nearby house will follow the hike.
- RSVP
- Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m.
- RSVP for location
Umru returns to SF after producing for Charli XCX and the duo 100 gecs to play this bass-heavy late night in SoMa.
- Saturday, May 31, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Secret location
It’s a 360-degree laser dance-off featuring ambient, house, and bass at the Mission’s gonzo museum Gray Area in the former Grand Theater.
- Saturday, May 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Gray Area, 2665 Harrison St.
Bust out your all-black finest as the Cave Rave crew hosts a secret-location underground in Chinatown with hard techno and trap.
- Saturday, May 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Secret location
Teams of three race up Cow Hollow’s hills carrying trays of drinks in this hilarious only-in-SF competition.
- Register
- Sunday, June 1, 12 p.m.
- Webster and Union streets
Blending baile funk and Brazilian culture with global beats, Sango gets saucy with a poolside day set at the vintage Phoenix Hotel.
- Sunday, June 1, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
This gorgeous redwood grove on the westside has free Sunday concerts all summer long. The ticket lottery for the July 13 show by Phantogram goes live Sunday. The lottery is already open for the July 6 SF Symphony show.
- Sunday, June 1