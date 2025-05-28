The policy was first reported Tuesday by Voice of San Francisco , prompting an immediate wave of online criticism — including from Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna, Mayor Daniel Lurie, and many parents, who argued that the district is deprioritizing academic rigor.

The initiative aims to make grading practices more accurate, bias-resistant, and motivational. The core components of the proposed grading approach include allowing students to retake tests; excluding factors like lateness, effort, and participation from final grades; omitting classwork and homework from grading; and basing 100% of the grade on “summative” testing, SFUSD staff said in an official document .

The San Francisco Unified School District is delaying its “grading for equity” initiative, the superintendent said Wednesday, after the proposal sparked a furious backlash and accusations that public schools are lowering the bar for students.

“My immigrant dad asked me where the missing 10% went when I scored a 90,” Khanna tweeted. He said giving A’s to more students “is not equity—it betrays the American Dream and every parent who wants more for their kids.”

We owe our young people an education that prepares them to succeed. The proposed changes to grading at SFUSD would not accomplish that. I have conveyed our view to SFUSD. We are optimistic that there is a better path forward for our kids and their future.

District staff responded by clarifying that the proposed shift is meant to emphasize mastery of content through assessments rather than assignment completion.

On the SFUSD Families Forum Facebook group, the news sparked dozens of critical comments, with many calling the proposal “ridiculous,” “embarrassing,” and an example of lowering academic standards.

In a preliminary response, the district said the grading practices would not be mandatory for schools. Teachers have — and will continue to have — autonomy over their grading, in accordance with agreements with labor partners. The initiative’s goal is to ensure that students are assessed based on their understanding of the material, according to the district, which cited research supporting the effectiveness of this approach.

In a follow-up statement, Superintendent Maria Su said she would pause the initiative due to concerns and misinformation.

“I have decided not to pursue this strategy for next year to ensure we have time to meaningfully engage the community,” Su said. “Right now we need to continue to focus on balancing our budget, stabilizing the district, and rebuilding trust.”