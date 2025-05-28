Photos: K-pop fans line up for hours outside Oracle Park to see Stray Kids

An unusual crowd packed the sidewalks surrounding Oracle Park at noon on Wednesday. Clad in red and black, some had been in line since 6 a.m. But they were not there for the Giants. Nope, the K-pop boy band Stray Kids was in town.

Stray Kids fans, known as Stays, flew from all over the country to see Wednesday’s show. As the noise of sound checks floated out to the street, Stays squealed with delight. Showtime wasn’t until 7 p.m., and everyone had a ticket, but they arrived early because being seen is part of the scene. Plus, those with standing-room-only tickets wanted to get a good spot — not to mention first dibs on tour merch.

Kaylee Thompson, 23, wore a floor-length red faux-fur coat, while her friend Lizzie McGill, 25, had on a cowboy hat. The two had arrived at the stadium at 7 a.m., when the clouds were thick and the temperature frigid. McGill flew in from Phoenix on Tuesday night.