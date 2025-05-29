Christian McCaffrey, fully healthy, leads the way in 49ers’ energetic first 2025 practice

“Right now, he’s as healthy as can be,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Thursday’s session, which saw McCaffrey catch a handful of passes from quarterback Brock Purdy and sprint toward the end zone on every single one of his carries — even after the play had been whistled dead.

Christian McCaffrey, most notably, looked like his springy, pre-injury self. And as the 49ers try to put their nightmarish 2024 ordeal far into the rearview mirror, that may be the most significant development of all.

SANTA CLARA — “Bouncy” might be best descriptor for the 49ers’ first open 11-on-11 practice of this 2025 season.

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.

Buoyancy carried over to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who sprinted excitedly down the sideline after second-year cornerback Renardo Green made an acrobatic pass break-up on a deep throw. Warner didn’t technically practice — healthy veterans often get these spring OTA (organized team activity) sessions off — but he was very vocally involved throughout the entire session.

Warner spoke afterward for the first time since signing his second record-setting contract extension with the 49ers. The deal saved the 49ers more than $13 million in 2025 salary-cap space — they now have over $45 million of it — and contributed to the high-energy tone of this spring football session in Santa Clara.

Warner and the 49ers, of course, have more than realized that vision for him as a linebacker. Now, they turn to materializing their 2025 goal — a process that’s been building ever since Shanahan adjourned the 2024 season with a stern message to the team.

“When I got drafted here in 2018, it was truly a dream come true,” Warner said. “It was the exact spot that I wanted to be at because I knew they truly had a vision for me.”

“Last year, guys weren’t ready to come back [for OTAs], and I told them I understood that,” Shanahan said, referring to the grind — 60 games over three seasons — that the 49ers had endured from 2021 to 2023. “But I told them that I wouldn’t understand that this year.”

A last-place finish in 2024 meant no playoffs and extra offseason rest for the 49ers, who invited Navy SEALs into the building for four days of training last month. That kicked off the offseason program, which will conclude over the next two weeks with these 11-on-11 practices.

“Missing the playoffs is absolutely terrible and I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “But if you do, you have to take advantage of it.”

Purdy, fresh off of signing the biggest contract in franchise history, looked sharp. His favorite target Thursday was receiver Jauan Jennings. The veteran was also a favorite of new 49ers backup QB Mac Jones, who pumped his fist after hitting Jennings on a deep crosser.

It looked like Jones was having fun, which seems important to Shanahan.

“We spent three weeks on technique, and to watch him go through those three weeks working on some technique things and just how we see football — I’m hoping it helps him and he enjoys it,” Shanahan said of Jones. “He’s had two days to kind of practice it versus the defense and I think he’s had two real good days and we’ll see how the rest goes.”