Christian McCaffrey, fully healthy, leads the way in 49ers’ energetic first 2025 practice

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.
SANTA CLARA — “Bouncy” might be best descriptor for the 49ers’ first open 11-on-11 practice of this 2025 season.
Christian McCaffrey, most notably, looked like his springy, pre-injury self. And as the 49ers try to put their nightmarish 2024 ordeal far into the rearview mirror, that may be the most significant development of all.
“Right now, he’s as healthy as can be,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Thursday’s session, which saw McCaffrey catch a handful of passes from quarterback Brock Purdy and sprint toward the end zone on every single one of his carries — even after the play had been whistled dead.
Buoyancy carried over to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who sprinted excitedly down the sideline after second-year cornerback Renardo Green made an acrobatic pass break-up on a deep throw. Warner didn’t technically practice — healthy veterans often get these spring OTA (organized team activity) sessions off — but he was very vocally involved throughout the entire session.
Subscribe to The Dime
News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday.
Warner spoke afterward for the first time since signing his second record-setting contract extension with the 49ers. The deal saved the 49ers more than $13 million in 2025 salary-cap space — they now have over $45 million of it — and contributed to the high-energy tone of this spring football session in Santa Clara.
“When I got drafted here in 2018, it was truly a dream come true,” Warner said. “It was the exact spot that I wanted to be at because I knew they truly had a vision for me.”
Warner and the 49ers, of course, have more than realized that vision for him as a linebacker. Now, they turn to materializing their 2025 goal — a process that’s been building ever since Shanahan adjourned the 2024 season with a stern message to the team.
“Last year, guys weren’t ready to come back [for OTAs], and I told them I understood that,” Shanahan said, referring to the grind — 60 games over three seasons — that the 49ers had endured from 2021 to 2023. “But I told them that I wouldn’t understand that this year.”
A last-place finish in 2024 meant no playoffs and extra offseason rest for the 49ers, who invited Navy SEALs into the building for four days of training last month. That kicked off the offseason program, which will conclude over the next two weeks with these 11-on-11 practices.
“Missing the playoffs is absolutely terrible and I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “But if you do, you have to take advantage of it.”
Purdy, fresh off of signing the biggest contract in franchise history, looked sharp. His favorite target Thursday was receiver Jauan Jennings. The veteran was also a favorite of new 49ers backup QB Mac Jones, who pumped his fist after hitting Jennings on a deep crosser.
It looked like Jones was having fun, which seems important to Shanahan.
“We spent three weeks on technique, and to watch him go through those three weeks working on some technique things and just how we see football — I’m hoping it helps him and he enjoys it,” Shanahan said of Jones. “He’s had two days to kind of practice it versus the defense and I think he’s had two real good days and we’ll see how the rest goes.”
Rookie wideout Jordan Watkins appeared noticeably comfortable, snagging several passes and moving smoothly while he did it. Watkins looks physically strong; his NFL-ready frame should give him a better chance to contribute early for the 49ers, who demand good run-blocking from their receivers.
Watkins enjoyed extra opportunities because second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall has a tweaked hamstring. The 49ers expect the second-year wideout, who worked out on his own during Thursday’s practice, to be healthy again within the next couple of weeks. But they probably won’t push Pearsall back onto the practice field until training camp.
That’s how OTAs go. Several players typically miss practice for precautionary reasons, and many often don’t show up at all. The ongoing OTAs are voluntary; veteran minicamp in two weeks is mandatory.
The 49ers’ only publicly known absence at the moment is left tackle Trent Williams. Shanahan said he’d been around the facility earlier this offseason but currently isn’t present. Spencer Burford took first-team reps in place of Williams, whom the 49ers expect back soon. A video of Williams — who’s also looking healthy and spry following a troublesome 2024 ankle injury — working out off-site recently surfaced on social media.
Safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who underwent an ankle procedure this offseason, also didn’t practice. With 2024 co-starter Malik Mustapha recovering from an ACL tear, the 49ers lined up two free-agent acquisitions — Jason Pinnock and Richie Grant — at the first-string safety positions. Rookie safety Marques Sigle also isn’t expected on the practice field until training camp.
Even though players outside the quarterback spot didn’t wear helmets during Thursday’s 11-on-11 work, the session was still competitive enough for edge rusher Nick Bosa to get in on some fun. He pursued Purdy on a rollout, killing a play and coaxing a throwaway floater. Cornerback Tre Brown, whom the 49ers acquired in free agency after a four-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, intercepted the pass — and Bosa thrust his right hand skyward as part of a smiling celebration.
Later on, as McCaffrey did another one of his customary post-play sprints toward the end zone, rookie defensive lineman Mykel Williams — the 49ers’ top pick in last month’s NFL Draft — hightailed it after him for about 10 yards. Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek appreciated that effort, yelling his approval at Williams.
This is clearly tone-setting time for the 49ers, and Thursday’s first full practice seemed to be a productive day in that effort.
“The vibes are high,” Kittle said. “I would say they’re immaculate.”