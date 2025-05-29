Fittingly, the new location will be called El Mil Amores Regalito — the main difference being a focus on dinner and weekend brunch. Becerra’s recipes pull from the repertoire of her grandmother, an unofficial consultant for the new outpost. She asked Becerra, “‘Why don’t you put the pork feet on the menu? It’s a really good dish.” Thus, pig trotters in salsa verde ($19) with chicharrones and nopales are served with house-made corn tortillas.

A carnivorous molcajeta ($30) overflows with a medley of pork chop, chicken, arrachera (skirt steak), and chorizo, plus grilled queso fresco, nopales, and salsa verde. Like the popular CDMX Plate at the first location (a massive serving of chilaquiles, scrambled eggs, crispy home potatoes, and concha fresh toast), there also will be a DF Plate ($30). Named for the Mexican capital’s former Distrito Federal, it includes Becerra’s mom’s handmade sopes with cecina (cured beef), beans, plantains, and the soup of the day.



As for the beverage menu, the restaurant is making its own tepache ($10), a traditional nonalcoholic, fermented, fruit-based drink similar to kombucha — something she grew up drinking as a kid. Unlike the original El Mil Amores, the new location comes with a wine and beer license, which means whimsical micheladas are on the menu, including a Mexico City-style gomichela ($9) made with beer, tamarindo chamoy, tomato, and lime juice, served in a bottle with a garnish of gummy bears.