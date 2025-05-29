Skip to main content
All in the family: Beloved Mexican restaurant opens a second Mission location

Brunch favorite El Mil Amores opens its new restaurant with a focus on dinner.

A group of six people, with one being a baby, are gathered in a kitchen setting. They are smiling and interacting warmly with each other.
Andrea Becerra, right, owner of the new El Mil Amores Regalito, works alongside her family. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Sara Deseran

Two years after opening El Mil Amores, a brunch and lunch restaurant in the heart of the Mission, Andrea Becerra will launch a second location Friday. The new location of the Mexican restaurant beloved for its killer chilaquiles takes over the former Regalito Rosticeria space on 18th and Valencia.

Becerra, a native of Mexico City, runs El Mil Amores as a family affair. Nine of her relatives, including her mom and sister, work there. (Her smiley 8-month-old daughter Romina — perhaps a future employee — is often at the restaurant, being passed from aunt to uncle to cousin.) Becerra’s stepdad, Francisco “Chucky” Castro, is the chef and will oversee the new location. The second location also comes with family ties:  Becerra’s uncle ran Regalito for 20 years. 

The image shows enchiladas drizzled with cream, topped with cheese and pink pickled onions, alongside bowls of yellow rice and black beans with cheese.
Enmoladas (rolled tortillas filled with chicken and topped with mole).
A plate with three bowls: shredded meat with pickled onions, yellow rice, and black beans with cheese. Red tortilla chips are in the background.
Cochinita pibil (pork shoulder marinated in citrus and achiote). | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A volcanic stone bowl holds grilled meats, cheese, roasted vegetables, a lime wedge, and garnished with sliced chilies and herbs, all atop a colorful sauce.
Molcajeta CDMX (arrachera, chicken, chorizo, pork chop, nopales, onion, and cheese in burnt adobo sauce). | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Fittingly, the new location will be called El Mil Amores Regalito — the main difference being a focus on dinner and weekend brunch. Becerra’s recipes pull from the repertoire of her grandmother, an unofficial consultant for the new outpost. She asked Becerra, “‘Why don’t you put the pork feet on the menu? It’s a really good dish.” Thus, pig trotters in salsa verde ($19) with chicharrones and nopales are served with house-made corn tortillas.

A carnivorous molcajeta ($30) overflows with a medley of pork chop, chicken, arrachera (skirt steak), and chorizo, plus grilled queso fresco, nopales, and salsa verde. Like the popular CDMX Plate at the first location (a massive serving of chilaquiles, scrambled eggs, crispy home potatoes, and concha fresh toast), there also will be a DF Plate ($30). Named for the Mexican capital’s former Distrito Federal, it includes Becerra’s mom’s handmade sopes with cecina (cured beef), beans, plantains, and the soup of the day.

As for the beverage menu, the restaurant is making its own tepache ($10), a traditional nonalcoholic, fermented, fruit-based drink similar to kombucha — something she grew up drinking as a kid. Unlike the original El Mil Amores, the new location comes with a wine and beer license, which means whimsical micheladas are on the menu, including a Mexico City-style gomichela ($9) made with beer, tamarindo chamoy, tomato, and lime juice, served in a bottle with a garnish of gummy bears.

Another popular drink in Mexico, the pitufo ($9) — which translates to “Smurf,” because it’s made with a neon-blue berry-flavored energy drink — is likely to be a hit. Normally made with vodka, Becerra’s will contain a low-ABV agave spirit. 

A woman with dark hair and a navy blouse is smiling while shaking a cocktail shaker in a kitchen. A glass with a blue rim is in the foreground.
Becerra works behind the bar. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Like the first El Mil Amores, the new restaurant has a long counter. This time, however, it even has a little indoor-outdoor space, with a long communal table. 

For the soft opening this week, Becerra was nervous but said she felt better when she saw familiar faces show up. “People came by to give me a hug and said, ‘Your family is doing good things. Keep going.’”

Address
3481 18th St., Mission
Instagram
@elmilamoresrestaurant21

Sara Deseran can be reached at sdeseran@sfstandard.com

