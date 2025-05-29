And, in news of interest to anyone who has ever stepped in something awful on a sidewalk, rather than axing eight street cleaners, Lurie will boost the teams by 18 employees, sources with knowledge said.

San Francisco’s budget is a mess, but at least its streets won’t be.

Lurie is set to reveal his proposed budget Friday or Monday to meet a June 1 deadline. While its full scope has yet to be revealed, portions have leaked: Public safety departments will be spared from cuts while others figure out how to eliminate roughly 1,000 jobs , some which will come from layoffs. He’s also amassing a $400 million war chest to defend against federal meddling .

“It sounds like good news not just for Public Works but for the people of San Francisco, allowing us to build on the momentum to bring back the neighborhoods to keep them clean and welcoming,” Gordon said.

Public Works employs roughly 250 street cleaners. That doesn’t include truck drivers or members of the department’s Block Sweepers program, which puts underemployed and unemployed people to work cleaning commercial corridors. The 18 new staffers may represent almost as many new teams, as some cleaners work solo and others work in groups, Gordon said.

Lurie walked back another proposed Public Works cut: extra power-washing for Chinatown, a program that began in 2018 under Mayor London Breed. Half of the program’s $800,000 budget was restored by Lurie.

“This is one we really went to bat for, and we’re glad it’s been restored,” said Supervisor Danny Sauter, whose district includes Chinatown, North Beach, and Fisherman’s Wharf.

Streets are on Lurie’s mind in other ways too.