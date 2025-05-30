Sources say Flynn’s group is paying around $177 million, or $238 per square foot, for the buildings, the highest sale price for a San Francisco office property since 2022, when DivcoWest purchased 550 Terry A. Francois Blvd. (now the offices of OpenAI) from Gap.

The two skyscrapers, once known as the Standard Oil Buildings or Chevron Towers, will trade hands in a “deed in lieu of foreclosure,” in which Flynn will purchase what’s left of the existing $416 million loan on the property from lender ING.

Paramount Group stopped making loan payments last August, citing insufficient “property cash flows,” and defaulted on the mortgage in January. Market Center was less than half leased at the time, according to Paramount’s latest 8-K portfolio summary. The real estate investor made a series of bold bets at the peak of San Francisco’s office market that failed to pay off .

Market Center was last sold to New York-based Paramount Group in 2019 for $722 million. Flynn and his primary investment partner on the deal, DRA Advisors, got a 76% discount on the last purchase price.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

One of the major tenants at Market Center is Waymo, which leases 78,000 square feet at 555 Market St. Other tenants include Mindspace, Bank of Communications, Crowe LLP, and Mayer Brown.

“We’re going to bring a level of hospitality to the office market never before seen in San Francisco,” Flynn told The Standard.

His group plans to transform unused meeting space on the ground floor of 555 Market St. into an activity center called The Break Room, featuring a giant electronic video display, basketball court, rock climbing wall, and outdoor sports bar, all visible from Market Street.