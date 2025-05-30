Bubu, the smaller and arguably more elegant of the two, takes its name from the salty-sugary-crispy rice dish onto which the kitchen places hamachi, salmon, tuna, and butterfish. (Imagine the vinegared rice used to make sashimi, only sweetened, fried, and topped with mayo and salmon roe, and you’ll get the idea.) They’re the main attraction, but Bubu also serves a wealth of two-for-$5, mix-and-match handrolls, containing everything from jalapeño hamachi and spicy salmon skin to the fatty tuna with onion preparation known as negitoro.

Rolled into cones of nori and squirted with mayo, the handrolls can be a challenge to tell apart when they arrive six or eight to a plate, but it’s impossible to go wrong with any of them. After waiting outside, you can shake off the chill with a mug of miso soup, then round out your order with fried Brussels sprouts, kimchi tofu, and some of the juiciest karaage anywhere. Drinks are also $5, including Sapporo, Asahi, and small carafes of house sake.