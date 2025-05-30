Kawakami: 49ers’ goal? Whatever happened in 2024 … do the opposite in 2025

You also can feel how important it was to get Robert Saleh back for his second stint as defensive coordinator after Shanahan ran through Nick Sorensen last year and Steve Wilks in 2023. The 49ers needed a DC who commands instant respect and confidence. They needed a DC who can be a partner with Shanahan. They needed somebody they knew could do the job.



And on Thursday, Shanahan and Saleh walked out to the field together, they huddled through the early drills, and they laughed and chatted throughout the team sessions, when it was Shanahan’s offense going up against Saleh’s defense. I watched a lot of practices the past two years, and Shanahan never looked that comfortable talking with Wilks or Sorensen. And there’s a new flavor to their relationship after Saleh’s up-and-down run as the Jets’ head coach.



“I don’t have to get on him as much,” Shanahan said with a laugh. “He knows. No, because it’s funny when you hear stories of, ‘Oh, now I get why you were so frustrated with me in this instance because I thought you were being kind of a jerk about it.’ He goes, ‘But I was twice as mean to my guy the last two years on it.’ So you start to learn those things as you go through them and it kind of makes it a little more fun.”



So it sounds good. Of course, plenty of proud and confident words have been spoken by plenty of teams during May and June, and often those statements have had no correlation whatsoever to winning and losing games during the season.



But the 49ers have some credibility speaking about the new vibes, mostly because they lived through the dour mood (thanks to the thorny contract negotiations with Williams and Brandon Aiyuk) and general frustration of the past calendar year.