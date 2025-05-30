Two cups of single-shot espresso at Cafe Zoetrope will set you back about $10.

What really runs up the tab, however, is hiring an Academy Award-winning director to film you and your friend walking there to drink them.

That costs about $3 million.

At least it did for tech titans Sam Altman and Jony Ive, according to film permits obtained by The Standard.

Altman, king of the chatbots, and Ive, iPhone designer, last week unveiled their collaborative company io in a nine-minute commercial. Gushing with backslapping pride, the video shows the best friends swanning through downtown and North Beach streets for nearly a minute and a half before convening over the zinc bar at Zoetrope to hype a mysterious product they’re developing together.