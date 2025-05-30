Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: The Bay Area shows out for Kendrick Lamar, SZA concert

There were a lot of Los Angeles Dodgers caps, and that was OK.

A person is smiling widely, wearing pink sunglasses with star decorations and a septum piercing. Their teeth have colorful decorations.
Diane Trinh rocks tooth gems and a Caltrain bandanna at the Kendrick Lamar and SZA concert Thursday at Oracle Park. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
By Jon Steinberg Photos by Camille Cohen

It was the one night in San Francisco when it was cool to wear a Dodgers hat.

Kendrick Lamar, the L.A.-native rapper, rocked one from the moment he ascended to the Oracle Park stage inside a 1987 Buick GNX at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

And so did concertgoer Munache Williams, who proudly showed off the Lamar-themed cap she’d decorated. “I saw on Kendrick’s finsta [secret Instagram] that he had a hat with his brand, PGLang. So I got an L.A. hat and sewed the rest into it, collected and found trinkets, coins, and beads to glue on.”

She wanted to be “on theme with the racer aesthetic.”

A person with red hair is smiling with closed eyes, wearing a decorated black cap with assorted beads and shells on it. The background shows a blue sky and railing.
Munache Williams designed and decorated her Kendrick Lamar-inspired L.A. hat.

Lamar’s drag-racing obsession was one fashion inspiration at the San Francisco stop of his 33-city Grand National tour with fellow Grammy-winner SZA. The other was SZA’s fascination with insects. Her performance included dancers dressed like praying mantises, a rideable black ant the size of a Harley, and the singer herself flitting around in translucent butterfly wings.

The buggy vibes were strong outside Oracle before the show. Local teen Leah Aguirre, who received her concert ticket as a Christmas present, rocked bright-blue butterflies in her hair. Kharma Muhammad appended butterflies to her thrifted denim top and pants.

A person smiles warmly with long dark hair adorned with blue butterfly clips, wearing clear glasses and a nose ring.
Leah Aguirre shows off her SZA-inspired butterflies.
A person in sunglasses wears a denim outfit adorned with butterfly patches, a brown knitted sweater, and sports a floral tattoo. They hold a phone while walking.
Kharma Muhammad wears a thrifted denim top and pants she customized with butterflies.

The merch lines for official concert tees and hoodies wrapped around much of the ballpark before the show. Inside the stadium, the story was the same: If you wanted an oversize white shirt with Kendrick’s phrase “If This World Were Mine” or an “I 🐞 SZA” camouflage tee, you were going to wait. And wait.

The endless lines didn’t stop Clare W., Krisha K., Lilly J., and Makayla T. Each of the friends got their hands on a ladybug shirt to commemorate the SZA performance.

Four people wearing matching camouflage shirts with &quot;SZA&quot; printed on them excitedly look at a phone, standing outdoors under a clear sky.
Clare W., Krisha K., Lilly J., and Makayla T. wait for the doors to open.

The fashion was one draw for attendees; the music was the bigger one. Auteurs of the hip-hop and soul games, Lamar and SZA tagged in and out for a two-and-a- half-hour set that transfixed the crowd of more than 30,000. The hits came toward the end: Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” SZA’s “Kill Bill,” and the pair’s “Luther” and “All the Stars,” which was accompanied by a cellphone light show from the crowd.

For the finale, both artists climbed back into the tinted Buick GNX that had carried Lamar up to the stage for the opening. The car descended beneath the stage, the two superstars cocooned fashionably inside.

A smiling person with long braids wrapped in pink ribbon and lace, wearing a denim jacket over a white top, accessorized with necklaces and bracelets.
Sierra Tarango's boyfriend helped with her ribbon braids. “Playing with street style and bringing my culture — that’s what this concert is about,” she said.
Five people pose in colorful outfits on a city sidewalk. They wear sneakers, hoodies, and graphic tees, with two making peace signs. They're smiling confidently.
The Aguirre family shows off their merch.
A woman smiles with closed eyes, holding a white bag labeled &quot;Juicy&quot; in rhinestones. She's wearing colorful patterned clothing and standing outdoors.
Maria O., wearing a scarf as a shirt and a Juicy bag, said she was going for “chic but very streetwear.”
A man in a denim jacket and pants with a printed hoodie featuring a bear stands on a city sidewalk. He's wearing sunglasses and a cap, with people in the background.
Marcus Littman wears a Lee/Paul Smith denim set with a Polo sweatshirt, Fendi glasses, and a white Golden State Warriors hat. He said he wanted to dress casual but still stylish, and relaxed but warm, since it’ll be cold after the show.
A woman with curly hair wears a fluffy beige coat in a sunny urban setting. She stands confidently, with brick buildings and a clear blue sky behind her.
Jasmine Alvarez wears fur for mostly practical reasons, she said — it gets cold on the San Francisco waterfront in May.
A person with braided hair smiles, wearing a cap with &quot;Oakland&quot; and a panther design. They have gold hoop earrings, a leather jacket, and a red heart necklace.
Saadiya P. sports a black panther hat to “bring a bit of Oakland to SF.” | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person wearing a yellow cap and a white shirt with &quot;SZA&quot; and a number stands near a statue at Oracle Park, chatting with another smiling person.
Taylor Buono wears a hockey-style shirt from SZA's first tour.
A smiling person wearing a straw hat holds two fans with text. They're in front of a building with a sports motif, and there's a statue and people nearby.
O. Service, who had already been to three stops on the Grand National tour, sells fans outside the show. Service will follow the tour to St. Louis and Chicago, then to most of the European leg.
A smiling person wears sunglasses, a cap, a black crop top, and jeans with chains. They are outdoors in a lively urban area, posing energetically for the photo.
Brooklyn Castillo wears a "Mahal kita" hat — “I love you” in Tagalog.

Jon Steinberg can be reached at jsteinberg@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ConcertsCultureMusicOracle Park