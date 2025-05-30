What’s wrong with a failing Giants offense? And can Buster Posey fix it?

But Luciano, whose first base debut came with Triple-A Sacramento, isn’t looked upon as the savior who’ll suddenly emerge in the middle of the Giants’ lineup and turn this offense around. He was converted from shortstop to left field because he struggled as an infielder, especially on ground balls, and the move was perceived as the best way to heighten his offensive potential. Letting him play first base is a way to enhance his versatility.

Yes, the Giants are on the prowl for any way to improve their anemic offense. Yes, Luciano can show flashes of raw power. Yes, he’s still someone who intrigues the front office.

Marco Luciano played first base for the first time in his professional life on Wednesday, creating quite a stir among Giants fans who are desperate for a quick fix for a team that just got swept in Detroit and has serious issues scoring runs.

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.

Anyway, the immediate plan is for Jerar Encarnación to be promoted from Sacramento within the next few days and get starts at first base when opponents start a left-hander. Not that Encarnación can be a savior, either. The man has 58 big-league games to his name and began last season in the Mexican League.

Compare that to the first half of May when the slash line with runners in scoring position was .330/432/.602 (1.034 OPS).

Things have turned especially sour in the wake of Wilmer Flores’ magical three-homer day against the A’s on May 16. The Giants failed to score as many as five runs in any of the next 11 games. In that span, with runners in scoring position, they hit a horrendous .143 with a .270 on-base percentage and .175 slugging percentage (.445 OPS).

The Go-Go Giants have turned into the No-No Giants. They stole 21 bases and hit into just 13 double plays through April, but in May, they’ve had five steals and 23 DPs. They’re walking less. They’re scoring less. They’re not taking advantage of RBI opportunities.

Any production from Encarnación will be welcomed, of course, but much more is required from those already in the lineup. Anyone who has seen the Giants of late would agree they’re no longer doing the little things to win games, from moving runners over to hitting in the clutch to stealing bases to putting down bunts.

What can the Giants do? First of all, realize that Buster Posey isn’t one to panic. Nor react to public pressure and opinions. He stayed cool during bleak times as a player and undoubtedly is doing the same as the president of baseball operations. He’s about exercising patience and trusting his guys, at least until this troubled offense makes him crack.

It doesn’t seem as if Bryce Eldridge is walking through the door anytime soon. Posey envisions better times ahead without needing to rush his top prospect from Double-A Richmond. Not just because Encarnación could be a threat but because he believes hitters with productive track records can’t possibly continue slumping like this.

The rotation has been solid. The bullpen has been spectacular. The hitting, quite frankly, has stunk. It’s a collective effort, though Heliot Ramos continues to outdo his 2024 All-Star season. Too many others are scuffling, none more significant than the shortstop who accepted a $182 million contract over seven years to lead this offense.

Say what you want about Willy Adames, who put up a monster year in 2024 in Milwaukee but is below average on both offense and defense as a Giant. He could be feeling the effects of a new surrounding, an unfriendly hitters’ park and the largest contract in franchise history, all reasons for players to plummet after signing enormous deals.

But this is supposed to be an excuse-free business, and Adames needs to do what he was signed to do and make a positive difference on the field, not just in the clubhouse and dugout. During the Giants’ 11-game lull, Adames batted .105 in 38 at-bats and went 1-for-12 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position, a microcosm of his season.

Hitting coach Pat Burrell spoke last homestand about Adames’ high leg kick, which was prominently on display as he flourished throughout last season. But when struggling, the mind-set is to limit the moving parts in a bid to regain a rhythm at the plate, so Adames is trying a lower leg kick, one of his many efforts to regain his groove.