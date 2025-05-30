“Over the coming weeks and months, HRC will work with staff across both departments to ensure we move forward together in a way that reflects our collective values, honors the expertise of our teams, and centers our shared mission,” Tugbenyoh said.



Kimberly Ellis, former director of the Department on the Status of Women, was ousted in April following allegations that she misspent city funds on events and contracts provided to close associates. In one instance, the agency spent more than $600,000 on a one-day conference that included hotels and other lavish expenses and overpaid an organization that received a no-bid contract to organize the event.