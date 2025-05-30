The simmering battle over SFUSD’s ethnic studies mandate

What parents didn’t know was that the day before, Lainie Motamedi, the school board president at the time, had sent a different email — this one to the district’s general counsel. In it, she noted that the board had never approved funding for the year-long requirement. Motamedi presented two options: The district could seek immediate approval from the board, or pause plans to teach the course.

Three days before the start of the 2024-25 school year, the San Francisco Unified School District sent an email telling freshman parents that their kids had been automatically enrolled in a two-semester ethnic studies class. The course — which covers such topics as structural racism, colonialism, and the relative merits of capitalism versus socialism — had been an elective for a decade, but families were now being told it had been made a requirement of graduation.

“I would describe it as hubris and ignorance,” Motamedi said in an interview. “It is the imposition of adult agendas on what students need, and, at the same time, the obstruction of kids getting to choose courses based upon their interests.”

District leaders have maintained that they moved forward with the mandate for the new ethnic studies requirement properly. But to Motamedi, the way the situation went down was emblematic of a district that lacks “controls, accountability, and transparency,” as she put it in one of several internal emails that were obtained by The Standard.

While some parents were able to badger the district into opting their children out of the ethnic studies course for 2024-25 year, those same freshmen are now being told they will have to take it in their sophomore year, SFUSD families say. Students have raised concerns that they might not be able to fit into their schedules electives such as art, or even core classes like biology, world history, or Spanish, as a result.

Motamedi maintains that the district misled the board en route to misappropriating funds for the mandate, noting that a budget presented to the board in June had referred to the course as “an elective” and said it would only become required “in subsequent years.” In September, she resigned. Matt Wayne resigned as superintendent a month later after botching the rollout of a since-rescinded schools closure plan .

‘Students might feel uncomfortable’

A couple of weeks after Safrin sent the memo, Associate Superintendent Karling Aguilera-Fort responded, saying some of the content had been added to the library without approval and had since been removed. Samples of the ethnic studies curriculum, he said, would henceforth be publicly available on the district website .

Safrin said in the memo that the curriculum teaches “a contentious ideological framework” that lacks “open inquiry” and “factual integrity.” She noted that only “four lessons out of 55 highlight contributions by ethnic groups,” and the word “hegemony” appeared 81 times.

Last July, parent Viviane Safrin wrote a memo, obtained by The Standard, to school officials articulating concerns about ethnic studies material that had been posted to the district’s Online Resource Library. The flagged material included presentations equating capitalism with racism and exercises in which students rank various racial, socioeconomic, and gender identities based on the amount of power they have in the world today. One assignment had students role-playing as Israeli soldiers herding Palestinians into refugee camps.

The battle over the ethnic studies course goes beyond questions of procedural propriety. Parents have been raising alarms about what they see as content that’s inappropriately political in nature and strangely out of step with the needs of high school freshmen and a school district that’s desperately short on resources. In light of those critiques, the district’s end run around Motamedi could be seen as an attempt to enact a controversial educational agenda with minimal resistance.

One exercise still in use places the Red Guards, a student-led paramilitary organization from Mao’s Chinese Cultural Revolution, alongside the U.S. civil rights and feminist movements as emphasizing “the resistance that oppressed groups have shown in history.”

The resolution that inspired the ethnic studies mandate was cowritten by former school board vice president Alison Collins, now infamous for a series of tweets comparing the Chinese community to a “house n****r.”

“They are taught how to organize — what it means to resist,” Safrin told The Standard. “They’re taught about dominant and counter narratives. It’s an upper-level college course for one way to examine history, but it is not teaching any actual history.”

Safrin and other parents criticized the course for pushing into high schools the kind of postmodernist theoretical frameworks that have taken colleges by storm over the last couple of decades.

“Parts of SFUSD’s curriculum seem questionable,” said Meredith Dodson, director of the SF Parent Coalition, “which is not giving families confidence right now that it will best serve our students.”

Even parents who support the subject of ethnic studies wonder why every student needs to take the class — or why SFUSD didn’t adopt the state’s model curriculum .

“There’s definitely moments with that article topic where students might feel uncomfortable,” Ko said. “The extreme alternative is to avoid all discomfort, which means, at least potentially, not talking about anything that would make anyone feel uncomfortable. That means there’s a lot of curriculum that’s off the table.”

One ethnic studies teacher, David Ko of Washington High School, defended the article, saying it is part of his curriculum every year.

Another current exercise has students read a 2012 article called “Straight white male: The lowest difficulty setting there is” and asks , “What would white males need to give up (or relinquish) in order to make a more equitable society?”

“I would not place them in the same category,” Stanford sociology professor Andrew G. Walder, author of a book on the Red Guards, said. “They would belong in a different unit on authoritarianism and violent political extremism.”

The district remains committed to its homegrown ethnic studies curriculum, pointing to a Stanford study that showed freshmen with GPAs of 2.0 or lower were more likely to graduate after taking the course, since it gave them an opportunity to learn about, appreciate, and celebrate their origins.

“As a school district that celebrates our diversity and inclusivity, we must provide an educational experience for every student that honors their lived experiences and the District’s core values,” said Maria Su, the district’s superintendent. “I’ve heard the concerns about our Ethnic Studies curriculum and I am committed to addressing concerns.”

But a pattern of on-the-fly changes made to the curriculum over the course of the 2024-25 year raises questions about how thoroughly the syllabus was vetted before it was rolled out as a requirement.

In October, students at one high school were shown a presentation claiming that Israel’s founding was an “invasion” that “decimated Indigenous populations,” akin to European settler-colonial projects in Australia and the Americas. Following pushback from parents and students, that slide was removed from the presentation.

A week later, the principal of the school visited the class to tell students that their concerns surrounding the course were heard and appreciated. The principal spoke in vague terms and didn’t bring up the slide or Israel.