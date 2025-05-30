Skip to main content
Introducing The Standard’s monthly sports quiz

Think you know Bay Area sports? Test your knowledge of recent happenings with our new 10-question quiz.

Source: Animation by Kyle Victory
By Kerry Crowley

Back when May began, the Golden State Warriors were chasing a title, the 49ers were still negotiating a Brock Purdy extension, and the Golden State Valkyries had never played a regular-season game.

Now, the Warriors’ title hopes have been dashed, Purdy agreed to a $265 million extension, and the Valkyries brought a new energy to the Bay Area with a pair of games in front of sold-out crowds at Chase Center.

How closely did you follow along? How often were you checking in to read in-depth stories on Bay Area sports teams from the Standard’s reporters? It’s time to test your knowledge with our first sports quiz, which we’ll run on the last Friday of each month.

