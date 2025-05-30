Introducing The Standard’s monthly sports quiz

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.

Back when May began, the Golden State Warriors were chasing a title, the 49ers were still negotiating a Brock Purdy extension, and the Golden State Valkyries had never played a regular-season game.

Now, the Warriors’ title hopes have been dashed, Purdy agreed to a $265 million extension, and the Valkyries brought a new energy to the Bay Area with a pair of games in front of sold-out crowds at Chase Center.