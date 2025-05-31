“I saw ‘Hamilton’ and was struck by how the rap battle format made debate engaging, emotional, and accessible,” said Hoffman, who did not disclose how much he contributed to “Co-Founders.” “If Silicon Valley is going to fulfill its potential as a cultural movement — a modern Renaissance — we need more of that work.”

In fact, the Lin-Manuel Miranda mega-hit about the founding father is precisely what inspired Hoffman to stand up this play about tech founders, he told The Standard via email.

For one: LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman. The billionaire has invested in everything from OpenAI to a proposed utopia in rural California. His latest pet project is “Co-Founders,” a musical about a young Black coder from Oakland who hacks her way into the most competitive startup accelerator in San Francisco.

As I walked into the Strand Theater with a group of theater-curious tech founders, there was one question on our minds: Who, in the year of our Lord 2025, is asking for another hip-hop musical?

In the musical, Esata Thompson’s family is about to be pushed out of their Oakland home to Antioch due to gentrification. Thompson, played by Aneesa Folds, is an exceptionally talented coder who’s spent years building a large language model to support Dadvatar, an AI avatar of her late father. After getting rejected from a startup incubator called Xcelerator that purports to accept only the top 1% of applicants, she hacks her way in and forms an alliance with a prep-school dropout.

In development for seven years, “Co-Founders” was written by Beau Lewis, Ryan Nicole Austin, and Adesha Adefela. The three are part of the media company Rhyme Combinator (yup!), which produces events and theater about tech.

“It’s fun because it’s just so Bay Area,” said Amin Zargar, a biotech founder from Berkeley. “It’s almost too on the nose.”

During intermission, some in the tech-heavy audience described the play as “corny” and “cringey” but praised Folds’ vocal ability. The consensus among audience members was that it’s easy to enjoy art about the world they inhabit.

“It’s not currently fashionable to champion [inclusion],” said Lewis, CEO of Rhyme Combinator and a former Microsoft project manager. “But we’re not doing it for fashion. We’re celebrating what happens when underdogs and different lived experiences combine to create something better.”

“Which song are you going to leave the theater humming?” asked Chad Miller, a biotech founder and musical theater aficionado. “It’s usually in the first act.”

But some wondered if the play would resonate with people outside of tech — and whether the music is strong enough to catch on.

The audience lapped up the holograms of the Dadvatar, speeding BART trains, and a silver cybertruck. They guffawed at jokes about vibe-coding, “Patagucci” vests, and startup incubators being like religious cults.

Tech-insider name-dropping peppers the production, with references to venture firms Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Kleiner Perkins. There’s an appearance by a VC named Sandy Hill and a rap sequence that tracks the story of Ben Horowitz’s career in Silicon Valley. Other songs include “Silicon Valley to Vallejo,” “This Is the Bay,” and “Rideshare.”

Indeed, Xcelerator is abbreviated to XC, a clear nod to Y Combinator, aka YC. The incubator, where much of the action takes place, is located in a Rincon Hill skyscraper, the Ferry Building and Bay Bridge visible below in the backdrop.

“Co-Founders” feels a few years behind Silicon Valley’s cultural shift. It’s trying to be a voice of conscience on diversity, equity, and inclusion and the perils of AI-based surveillance at a time when companies have proudly backed away from DEI efforts and privacy concerns are being drowned out by the full-throttle race to make billions with AI.

Especially in the second act, criticisms of tech’s propensity to “move fast and break things” felt hackneyed. But that’s exactly what the writers seemed to be going for.

“This is not a vanity project for Silicon Valley,” Lewis said. “We want timeless storytelling that connects people to their hearts.”

What feels current is the use of holograms as a metaphor for unresolved grief, at a time when many are experimenting with AI versions of therapists, partners, and deceased loved ones.

“We didn’t want tech as a gimmick,” Lewis says. “We wanted it to be emotional.”

The show I watched was the first in a series of previews, and the writers joked before the production that the opening-night audience had the privilege of watching the worst version.

As someone who covers tech culture, I thoroughly enjoyed the first act but couldn’t wait to summon my Waymo as the production slowed to a crawl in the second, running way past my 10 p.m. bedtime. But admittedly, as I marched down Market Street to my awaiting robotaxi, the catchy tune “This Is the Bay” buzzed in my head.