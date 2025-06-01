The Hot List: Our favorite restaurants and bars in SF right now

Comfort food — with a dash of luxury

You’ve got big shoes to fill when you take over the space that once held the beloved Universal Cafe. Nevertheless, husband-and-wife team Parker and Caroline Brown took the plunge, opening a restaurant that’s as committed to providing a quality audio experience — including rotating nightly DJs — as it is to serving top-notch comfort food. Parker, a veteran of the now-closed Michelin-starred restaurant Aphotic, leads the kitchen, but this time his work is tweezer-free. His casual approach reflects his Chicago roots — that is, if cheese fries came with caviar, as they do here. Among the best dishes are gnocchi with short rib and giardiniera (think Chicago beef) and fish with butter beans and salsa macha. If you want to ball out, there’s a $35 gluttonous burger with a side of bone marrow.