To Jennings, winner of an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award for Architecture, the fabric of a city is the weaving of its buildings, with streets as connecting strands. In San Francisco, conformity of height and scale is often the name of the game. But some outliers break ranks. Top of Jennings’ list is the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed VC Morris Building, originally a gift shop for the city’s elite. “Whenever I’m in Union Square and have a moment, I’ll take a walk down Maiden Lane to pay my respects and marvel at this non-storefront amid storefronts,” Jennings said. The interior spiral ramp, which predates Wright’s work on the Guggenheim Museum, is celebrated. But Jennings is particularly taken by the facade, with Romanesque arches and flat, buff-colored Roman brick. Look up as you walk past it. “The local pedestrian has the benefit of seeing it up close,” he said.