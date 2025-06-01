Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

SF’s most beautiful, hidden-gem buildings, according to a panel of architects

Under-the-radar architectural marvels dot the city — if you know where to look.

A woman holding a coffee cup walks past a modern glass building with posters on it. Old brick buildings line the street, and a white car is parked nearby.
Seven prominent Bay Area architects dish on the city’s underappreciated gems. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Culture

SF’s most beautiful, hidden-gem buildings, according to a panel of architects

Under-the-radar architectural marvels dot the city — if you know where to look.

By Kevin Truong Photos by Morgan Ellis and Jillian D’Onfro

Recommendations are a dime a dozen, but in Pro Tips, we go directly to the source, asking experts for their professional opinions on the city’s best cultural offerings.

Although San Francisco architecture is perhaps best known for its collection of Victorians and Edwardians — the Painted Ladies being the preeminent example of the two mixed — the city’s rich history and unique geography have inspired a variety of styles. 

From a lab building to a downtown parking garage to a church off the beaten path, some of San Francisco’s best architectural achievements are hiding in plain sight.

In the latest edition of our Pro Tips series, we asked seven local architects to pick overlooked buildings they think play a big role in shaping the city’s character. These are the spots they say are worth a second look.

David Meckel, principal at Meckel Design Consulting and founding dean of architecture at CCA

Pick: Swedenborgian Church, 2107 Lyon St.

A brick church tower with a cross on top is framed by a tall tree with red flowers. A wooden fence is visible in the foreground.
The image shows a decorative metal gate with an intricate pattern of crosses and arches. The gate is situated over a tile floor.
A small, rustic building with a red tile roof and arched windows is situated on a sloped street, flanked by two parked cars.

On a quiet corner in Pacific Heights sits an overlooked delight of a church designed by Arthur Page Brown, the architect of the Ferry Building. “It’s an incredibly humble but inspiring building with a small garden, set at the back of an uphill corner parcel,” Meckel said. He admires the constancy of the building — it remains essentially the same as when it opened in 1895, as an outpost for congregants of the New Church, also known as Swedenborgianism. Instead of fixed pews, the church has 80 original, massive, handmade maple chairs designed without nails. “There’s a level of craft and naturalism that envelops you when you are in the space,” he said.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Jim Jennings, principal at Jim Jennings Architecture

Pick: VC Morris Building, 140 Maiden Lane

Two people walk on a sidewalk past a building with a large arched doorway labeled &quot;ISAIA.&quot; There's a tree and a green and orange window display nearby.
A worn, red square with peeling white patches is embedded in a plain wall. To the right, textured bricks form a vertical pattern.
Colorful wire sculptures shaped like flowers hang above a street, set against brick and white walls, with a green window and some trees visible.

To Jennings, winner of an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award for Architecture, the fabric of a city is the weaving of its buildings, with streets as connecting strands. In San Francisco, conformity of height and scale is often the name of the game. But some outliers break ranks. Top of Jennings’ list is the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed VC Morris Building, originally a gift shop for the city’s elite. “Whenever I’m in Union Square and have a moment, I’ll take a walk down Maiden Lane to pay my respects and marvel at this non-storefront amid storefronts,” Jennings said. The interior spiral ramp, which predates Wright’s work on the Guggenheim Museum, is celebrated. But Jennings is particularly taken by the facade, with Romanesque arches and flat, buff-colored Roman brick. Look up as you walk past it. “The local pedestrian has the benefit of seeing it up close,” he said.

Stanley Saitowitz, principal at Natoma Architects

Pick: UCSF Medical Center Lab Building, 505 Parnassus Ave.

The image shows a tall, modern building with vertical white columns and multiple horizontal floors. The sky is clear and blue, and a narrow window washer's ladder is visible.
Source: Stanley Saitowitz
A modern, multi-story office building with large glass windows and beige accents stands against a clear blue sky. Nearby, there's another white building.
Source: Stanley Saitowitz
The image shows a building facade with vertical beige and brown slats aligned in a grid pattern, creating a geometric look against reflective glass windows.
Source: Stanley Saitowitz

There’s something striking about a building where form follows function in an example of reserved elegance, Saitowitz said. That’s why he loves the UC San Francisco lab building at 505 Parnassus Ave., with its stacked floors and visible air ducts. “The building is an X-ray, displaying its working systems as its image, silently describing how it functions as its aesthetic,” he said. He compares it to the Centre Pompidou in Paris, with its external piping and escalators, and notes the stark contrast to the neoclassical architecture in the surrounding neighborhood. “505 Parnassus’s blunt realism is a reminder of a different kind of architecture of authenticity.”

Lisa Iwamoto, founding partner at IwamotoScott Architecture

Pick: San Francisco Art Institute Addition, 800 Chestnut St.

Iwamoto, chair of the UC Berkeley Department of Architecture, selected another educational hub as one of her local gems: the Paffard Keatinge-Clay-designed addition to the SF Art Institute. The structure includes a concrete, stepped roof that forms an outdoor amphitheater. The Brutalist outpost, built in 1969, represents “one of the Bay Area’s best architectural periods,” she said. “Though seemingly tough, it is really a building based on humanistic principles — it is a place for people to gather.”

Anne Fougeron, principal at Fougeron Architecture

Pick: 675 California St.

A modern glass building on a street corner has posters on its walls. Nearby, brick buildings stand. A woman walks across the street, with parked vehicles nearby.
The image shows a building facade with large vertical windows framed in metal. Some windows have blinds partially drawn, and a fire escape stairs are visible on the left.
The image shows an old building facade with a metal balcony casting striped shadows on boarded-up white and glass panels, surrounded by trees on the right.

Near the edge of Chinatown is a slightly scuffed “jewel box” building that is one of the city’s best examples of Miesian-style architecture, known for its minimalist focus on simplicity and clarity. The three-story black-and-white building is surrounded by structures 10 times its size, and to Fougeron, the beauty is in the contrast. “It’s the play on the scale in that spot that makes it really interesting,” she said. Due to the glass and light coming in from two corners, the building becomes “a beacon” to passersby.

Raveevarn Choksombatchai, founder of VeeV Design

Pick: Downtown Center Garage, 301 Mason St.

The image shows a multi-story, circular parking garage with signs saying &quot;Self Parking.&quot; It has open sides and storefronts at street level.
Source: Stanley Saitowitz
The image shows a modern building with curved, layered floors and circular columns, against a clear blue sky. Small lights are attached near each column.
Source: Stanley Saitowitz
The image shows several levels of a building with curved balconies, featuring black railings and safety nets, set against a clear blue sky.
Source: Stanley Saitowitz

One of the structures that fascinated Choksombatchai when she first visited the city 30 years ago is, weirdly enough, a public parking garage. It looks like a nine-story accordion of curved reinforced concrete with a prominent upward helix of a ramp on the corner. “It’s a beautiful building that does not try to be beautiful,” she said. Choksombatchai considers the garage a particularly “exuberant” work. When you look at the spiraling ramp, she said, “you don’t think about the turning radius of the car, but you do think about how beautifully that form is constructed because of the requirement of the geometry.”

Hafsa Burt, studio head at hb+a Architects

Pick: The Wave Organ, 83 Marina Green Dr.

Tucked on a jetty near Crissy Field, the Wave Organ burps and burbles with the movements of the water — a sculpture of sound intended to function as a larger-than-life-sized musical instrument played by the ocean. Made from concrete, PVC pipe, and granite from an old cemetery, the organ’s charm isn’t so much its raw form but the overall aesthetic allure of its concept, Burt said. “Even if you don’t buy into the acoustics of the waves hitting the pipes, the setting is stunning enough for a mesmerizing visit,” she noted. The full sensory experience of the organ is “quite indulgent, in a good way.”

Kevin Truong can be reached at kevin@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ArchitectureArtCultureHome DesignPro TipsStyle and Design