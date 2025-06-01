For six months in 1977 and 1978, Sexton captured the neighborhood on Kodachrome and Ektachrome color transparency film. Endless rows of candy-colored houses, empty streets, and moody skies suggest a Hopperesque quality of unsettling solitude.

The year was 1977, and San Francisco was in the grips of intense social change. Harvey Milk was elected the nation’s first openly gay official, the nascent tech industry was just warming up, and the free love era had given way to a booming counter cultural scene.

A southerner who lived in San Francisco from 1977 to 1991, Sexton is a fine art photographer based in New Orleans. His photography has been featured in magazines, historical archives, and museums worldwide. He spoke with The Standard about how “Outer Sunset 1977–1978” came together.

“When he sent me the images, I was just sort of in shock. I was overwhelmed with how beautiful they were. For me, what stood out was the color,” Lalle said. “There was this timeless quality to them.”

The result was “Outer Sunset 1977–1978,” a series of 38 color photos that are on display in San Francisco for the first time since 1979, thanks to the efforts of local artist and curator Nora Lalle. The founding editor of Pamplemousse Magazine , Lalle learned of the photos when she ran into Sexton, 71, at a photography festival in New Orleans, then fell in love with the beautiful history of western San Francisco they portrayed.

​What inspired this project?

I was living on Haight Street in 1977, where I was an undergraduate student at the San Francisco Art Institute and was considering applying for the MFA program. At that point, I was exclusively shooting in black and white, so I wanted a color project to include in my portfolio. Most of the people were maybe moving to New York at that time if they wanted the kind of career I wanted. But I just didn’t. San Francisco is the place that I saw myself being. Hip people were coming in from all over the country and making a home here.

Except out there: The Outer Sunset was where people who had grown up in San Francisco lived. They were middle and working class, a lot of them older. It was an outlier neighborhood, out of the mold of what was going on everywhere else in the city.

I was a real moviegoer then and was finally living in a city that had a lot of repertory theaters that were featuring foreign films, documentaries, things that just weren’t part of the mainstream. The Surf Theatre is one of the places that I went.