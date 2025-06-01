Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: A color-soaked time capsule of the Sunset in the ’70s

Photographer Richard Sexton shares how his first major project captured the character of a San Francisco neighborhood at an inflection point.

A man observes an overturned vintage car on a street. A small group of people gathers nearby, and a pink house with a white lower half is in the background.
In ‘Wide Shot,’ The Standard highlights the work of local photographers. | Source: Richard Sexton
Culture

Photos: A color-soaked time capsule of the Sunset in the ’70s

Photographer Richard Sexton shares how his first major project captured the character of a San Francisco neighborhood at an inflection point.

By Sam Mondros Photos by Richard Sexton

The Wide Shot celebrates the work of Bay Area photographers, showcasing their latest projects and the behind-the-scenes stories of how they got the shots.

The year was 1977, and San Francisco was in the grips of intense social change. Harvey Milk was elected the nation’s first openly gay official, the nascent tech industry was just warming up, and the free love era had given way to a booming counter cultural scene. 

But none of this was apparent in the slow-moving outer reaches of the Sunset. 

There, Richard Sexton was photographing a working-class neighborhood still bound by tradition. 

For six months in 1977 and 1978, Sexton captured the neighborhood on Kodachrome and Ektachrome color transparency film. Endless rows of candy-colored houses, empty streets, and moody skies suggest a Hopperesque quality of unsettling solitude.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

The result was “Outer Sunset 1977–1978,” a series of 38 color photos that are on display in San Francisco for the first time since 1979, thanks to the efforts of local artist and curator Nora Lalle. The founding editor of Pamplemousse Magazine, Lalle learned of the photos when she ran into Sexton, 71, at a photography festival in New Orleans, then fell in love with the beautiful history of western San Francisco they portrayed.

“When he sent me the images, I was just sort of in shock. I was overwhelmed with how beautiful they were. For me, what stood out was the color,” Lalle said. “There was this timeless quality to them.”

A southerner who lived in San Francisco from 1977 to 1991, Sexton is a fine art photographer based in New Orleans. His photography has been featured in magazines, historical archives, and museums worldwide. He spoke with The Standard about how “Outer Sunset 1977–1978” came together. 

A vintage red pickup truck is parked in front of a pale blue house with a red roof, near a street corner with a sign reading &quot;43rd Ave&quot; and &quot;Rivera.&quot;
A red staircase leads to a tan, panelled door with white columns. The entrance is barricaded with white tape arranged in a web pattern.
A red brick staircase leads up to a wooden door set in an arched entrance. The pathway features a red-and-white checker pattern. Plants flank the stairs.

​What inspired this project? 

I was living on Haight Street in 1977, where I was an undergraduate student at the San Francisco Art Institute and was considering applying for the MFA program. At that point, I was exclusively shooting in black and white, so I wanted a color project to include in my portfolio. Most of the people were maybe moving to New York at that time if they wanted the kind of career I wanted. But I just didn’t. San Francisco is the place that I saw myself being. Hip people were coming in from all over the country and making a home here.

Except out there: The Outer Sunset was where people who had grown up in San Francisco lived. They were middle and working class, a lot of them older. It was an outlier neighborhood, out of the mold of what was going on everywhere else in the city. 

I was a real moviegoer then and was finally living in a city that had a lot of repertory theaters that were featuring foreign films, documentaries, things that just weren’t part of the mainstream. The Surf Theatre is one of the places that I went.

Here’s how naive I was. Before seeing San Francisco for the first time, I looked at the map, saw the Outer Sunset and thought, “That’s gotta be the most glamorous place to live,” because I’d spent all my summers in Florida at the beach. I imagined the Great Highway would be like Miami Beach. Its true nature was something I discovered after I moved here.

The image shows a quiet street at sunset with a pink sky, lined by pastel-colored houses. A 60s-style car and RV are parked along the road.
A striped mattress leans against a yellow wall outdoors. Nearby, there's a stone-trimmed glass door. A small window with closed blinds is above the mattress.
Clothes in vibrant colors hang on a line against a yellow wall, flanked by large, spiky agave plants, with sunlight casting shadows on the ground.
A weathered building facade with a metal door featuring a moon shape, a curtain-covered window with a beer sign, and a shadow of a person holding a camera.

Which are your favorite images?

Because of the mood, the twilight shots of the Beach Motel and the Surf Theatre are both equal favorites because they give the neighborhood an inviting ambience. I was always trying to catch those shots in the vague mood that I wanted. It was a real struggle, because I would have to go out there again and again, because the majority of the time it would be foggy at that time of day. 

The image shows a vintage motel with neon signs reading &quot;Beach Motel,&quot; &quot;Kitchens,&quot; and &quot;Fireplaces.&quot; It's dusk, casting a purple hue over the scene.
The image shows a vintage theater at dusk with a neon sign reading &quot;Surf Theatre.&quot; Several cars are parked in front, and trees are outlined against a deep purple sky.
Source: Richard Sexton
A small pink house with a red door and a garage featuring a diamond pattern. It has a neat lawn with stepping stones and a small flowerbed.
The image shows a house with pastel green walls and bright pink window frames and garage door. Small shrubs flank the entrance, and pots are on a ledge.
The image shows a two-story house painted pink with blue trim. It has a small balcony, multi-colored stone facade, garage, and a trash can on the front lawn.

What challenges did you encounter?

It’s cold and foggy out there. One of the concepts that I had was to photograph the Outer Sunset at sunset. I was often going to the neighborhood to see movies at twilight. A lot of times, you don’t get the sun setting over the Pacific or any of that wild color over the sky that I was looking for. 

Instead, I needed to capture simple, ordinary things that were happening in the neighborhood. I wanted to give hints about how the people lived there, but I didn’t want to show the people themselves. That could be found in their clothes hanging on clotheslines, broad views that gave a feel of the streetscape and businesses, and the great, big, gas-guzzling American cars they were driving.

A white vintage car is parked in front of a building with posters saying &quot;VOTE NO M&quot; and &quot;VOTE NO J.&quot; A sign advertises live worms and shrimp.
A damaged silver car is hitched to a bright red dumpster in a parking lot. Behind is a two-story house with a peaked roof, surrounded by trees and bushes.
A white car is parked with a handwritten message on its side saying, &quot;I'm just a nice person who minds her own business. You can have my hubcaps, but leave my tires alone!&quot;
A dismantled car front is placed in a driveway, framed by a chain-link fence on the left and a wooden fence on the right, in front of double garage doors.
A grocery store aisle displays cans and bottles of soda, with brands like Diet Rite, Crush, and RC Cola. A neon sign above reads &quot;Frozen Foods.&quot;
The image shows a retro diner called &quot;Doggie Diner,&quot; featuring a large dachshund head sign wearing a chef's hat above the building. A Coca-Cola sign is visible.
The image shows a small, yellow Fotomat kiosk in a parking lot, surrounded by vintage cars under a partly cloudy sky. Nearby are residential buildings and power lines.
A vintage tram is illuminated at night under a streetlamp, with a vibrant red and orange sunset in the background and a passing car's light streaks.

“Outer Sunset 1977–1978” is on view at Black Bird Bookstore and Café, 4541 Irving St., and The Last Straw, 4540 Irving St., through July 7.

Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CultureInner SunsetOuter SunsetPhotographySunset DistrictThe Wide ShotVintage