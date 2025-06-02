They wanted to fix SF government. Then Elon Musk came calling

Jancso and Wick did not respond to requests for comment, and Jancso is now using legal threats to distance himself from an event promoting the hackathon.

While Elon Musk announced that he is stepping back from the quasi-agency he heads, Jancso and Wick are still involved in its controversial work. Jancso, who had been recruiting staffers to DOGE, is now building AI agents meant to replace thousands of federal workers. Wick, a DOGE software engineer with a mandate to cut costs across government agencies, has been accused of siphoning off sensitive federal data.

Now, the two have walked away from the effort and taken up roles at the federal Department of Government Efficiency, where their use of tech to transform government has taken on a more radical flavor.

But after hosting a successful hackathon called Accelerate SF in November 2023, an event that featured the city’s brightest developers and most prominent civic leaders, including then-Mayor London Breed, they became disillusioned with the city’s bureaucracy and dismissive of local regulations.

Frustrated with the direction of San Francisco’s drift, they had a vision of young tech workers working hand-in-hand with local government to solve core challenges like homelessness, degrading public safety, and trash on city streets.

Zsombor “Anthony” Jancso and Jordan Wick had lucrative jobs at blue-chip tech companies — the kind of roles that are increasingly tough for new college grads to come by. But for them, it wasn’t enough.

These former allies say they believed Jancso and Wick were serious about leading a civic-minded movement to improve San Francisco with emerging technology, but now see clear parallels between their initial efforts in the city and DOGE’s tendency to exaggerate claims and bulldoze through government, with little regard for existing structures.

Former Accelerate SF associates have mixed feelings about the cofounders’ trajectory. Some expressed support for DOGE’s mission; others are dismayed to see the two turn promising tools toward dubious goals.

“It’s a little bit like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker,” Hirshberg said. “You can come from the same genes and choose the dark side or the light side.”

“The urge behind Accelerate SF was to build government capacity, not tear it apart like DOGE has tragically done,” said Peter Hirshberg, a civic entrepreneur who helped run Accelerate SF. Hirshberg is now setting up an MIT City Science Lab in San Francisco to research and propose policies for the city, an idea sparked following the hackathon.

‘Revolutionary stuff’

“It was very clear to everyone that this city has so many issues, but it has so much potential, and this AI boom is so big,” said Côté, who later cohosted a larger brainstorming event with the two at SF Commons. “I think it was genuine wanting to make the city better.”

“Either of these guys could have gone and made a million dollars a year at OpenAI,” said Andrew Côté, one of the people they contacted for help planning the event. Côté, the founder of Deep Tech Week , hosted the duo in his Hayes Valley apartment for a freewheeling salon-style discussion about how AI could solve San Francisco’s problems.

But the excitement they felt over the technology’s potential was tempered by growing frustration at the way San Francisco was becoming a city defined by its social problems. In conversations, they voiced familiar concerns about the global tech capital being stuck in a doom loop and at risk of becoming a failed city . Crossing the two wires, they conceived the idea of a hackathon that would convene AI-savvy developers and put them to work fixing civic dysfunction.

The two ended up living together in Hayes Valley in 2023. Wick spent his free nights playing the board game Settlers of Catan, while Jancso frequented a writing club at the SF Commons community center. The pair were regulars at techie house parties and networked with scores of software developers just as the AI boom was taking off, according to those who knew them socially.

Like many other 20-something transplants, Wick and Jancso were drawn to San Francisco by the allure of tech. Originally from Idaho, Wick was known as a “cracked” software engineer who worked at Flexport and Waymo after graduating from MIT. Jancso, a Hungarian native who won prestigious coding challenges at University College London, started his career at Palantir in New York before moving to San Francisco to explore the startup scene.

It is in our power to build San Francisco into the world's most technologically advanced city. If we can accelerate SF, we can accelerate the rest of America. The time has come to deploy the solutions we built, and to find new challenges. Join our team to help ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rnLyt2ObVI

During the hackathon, the politicians and civic experts collaborated with 22 teams on AI-driven projects tackling topics like trash collection, building permitting, and reporting property crimes. The winning team built “311 plus,” an AI program that uses a photo to automatically fill out a 311 report on a car break-in. The effort won plaudits from some of the city’s most powerful politicos.

The hackathon was a success. Sorin, who now works at OpenAI and declined to comment, secured the free use of Founders Inc., a state-of-the-art venue at Fort Mason, while Scale AI, OpenAI, Anthropic, and other companies contributed sponsorship dollars and resources. Sorin worked her local connections to gain the attendance of political leaders, including Breed, state Sen. Scott Wiener, and Supervisors Joel Engardio and Catherine Stefani.

Despite the snags, the official continued helping them. Meanwhile, Hirshberg joined Accelerate SF as an official adviser, and events producer Kay Sorin came on as a cofounder.

Jancso and Wick were repeatedly asked to remove the San Francisco seal from Accelerate SF promotional materials because it gave the false impression that they had an official partnership with the city.

She began meeting them at her City Hall office and provided help organizing the hackathon. But Jancso and Wick would overstay their welcome, often showing up unannounced to use her office as a workspace and eventually forcing her to kick them out. (They listed Accelerate SF’s official address as City Hall on the hackathon’s now-defunct website.)

Early in their planning, the two sent a cold email to an official in the Breed administration and got a sympathetic hearing. The official, who requested anonymity because of her current job, found them to be enthusiastic and somewhat naive: “young, antisocial kids who were trying to do something impressive.”

“It is in our power to build San Francisco into the world’s most technologically advanced city,” they wrote on X , with a link to an application to join their effort to deploy the tech built at the hackathon. “If we can accelerate SF, we can accelerate the rest of America.”

The team toasted their success over beer and sausages at the German restaurant Radhaus. But the comity did not last long. Jancso and Sorin had disagreements over a television appearance and the disqualification of a hackathon participant, culminating in him booting her from the Accelerate SF X account mere days after the event. Then, he and Wick announced their next move.

The idea was for the hackathon to jump-start an ambitious effort “to deploy some of these applications working with the departments and the San Francisco government,” Jancso said at the time . Finalists were promised introductions to government officials and agencies in order to follow through on their ideas.

“This is revolutionary stuff,” City Attorney David Chiu said at the event. “I literally want to take each of these teams and put you as SWAT teams within the police department, the planning department, and 311. I’m a bit blown away.”

‘Radical change’

In a manner that foreshadowed Musk’s pronouncements about DOGE shaving trillions from the national debt, Accelerate SF overpromised and underdelivered. According to participants, the aftermath of the hackathon was disorganized.

“They said that they would connect us to people for the project so we could get [the app] used by the city,” said one developer who was part of a finalist team and requested anonymity because of their current job. “But it never really went anywhere.”

By this time, Wick had been accepted into Y Combinator as cofounder of a separate startup, and Jancso became Accelerate’s main leader. The developer, who had volunteered on local campaigns for years, started to perceive Jancso as ignorant about how the city worked. After Jancso made a few perfunctory, failed attempts to set up meetings with government officials, the developer’s team gave up trying to work with him.

“He wanted to take it from a project that we were all doing into a project he was doing,” the developer said.

Jancso told the Breed administration official he was starting a government consulting business and wanted a contract from the SF Municipal Transportation Agency to rebuild the bus routing system using AI. The official encouraged him to build technology to help residents interface with the government or go through the process of becoming a city supplier to bid on contracts. She even pitched him on rebuilding SF OpenBook, a public database with information on city spending, contracts, and employee compensation. But Jancso ignored her suggestions and asked to be handed government contracts.