While the ever-emptier San Francisco Centre mall has become a glorified ghost kitchen, one block up Market Street, the Ikea-adjacent food temple Saluhall continues to attract exciting tenants. This time it’s Dominic Prado’s Tacos El Último Baile, which until last fall hawked tri-tip, chile colorado, and brisket on house-made flour tortillas from a storefront in Oakland’s Fruitvale. The menu will be much the same as at the previous spot, which transitioned to a catering and pop-up model after construction costs forced the taqueria’s closure. (Angered by the circumstances beyond his control, Prado even mounted a run for Oakland City Council in November.) Prado expects brisket tacos to again be the most popular item, due to the singular smokiness of the al carbon cooking technique. And he’s content staying small. “It’s authentic,” he says. “I’m not looking to cut corners.”