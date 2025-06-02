Want breaking Bay Area food news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive Off Menu, where you’ll find restaurant news, gossip, tips, and hot takes every week.
As the year approaches the halfway mark, San Francisco has already welcomed a slew of exciting new restaurants. In April, we saw the debut of Meski, an Afro-Latin spot from Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, while May marked the opening of Jules, a Haight Street home for one of the city’s most popular pop-ups.
This month the trend continues with the much-anticipated new bakery from the chef behind Michelin-starred Sorrel and the launch of a refreshed rooftop bar in the Mission. Chestnut Street will get a new destination for cocktails served at a hidden back patio, while Noe Valley welcomes a bakery known for shiny sourdough bagels.
If you’re looking for the best new restaurants and bars in the city right now, check out the Hot List, which we update at the beginning of every month.
And here are the five most exciting restaurants, bars, and bakeries opening in San Francisco in June.
Bar Darling
The bar barons behind popular watering holes Peacekeeper and Bar April Jean are debuting their latest addition to the city’s nightlife scene. Bar Darling will open Tuesday in the former Squat & Gobble space on Chestnut Street, per Instagram. The team has been tight-lipped about what customers can look forward to drinking, but the tagline — “rooted in nature and crafted for connection” — conjures images of sipping seasonal concoctions on the lush back patio. Sneak previews show light wood benches and arched shelving, turquoise tiles, and a massive skylight to soak the room in sunshine.
- Address
- 2263 Chestnut St., Marina
- Website
- Bar Darling
- Date and time
- Slated opening: June 3
Cubita
After 13 years, the city’s favorite rooftop bar and restaurant, El Techo, served its last pitches of margaritas in May. On Friday, it reopens as a bar that’s same-same but different: It’s still owned by Adriano Paganini, the city’s most prolific restaurateur (Beretta, Tailor’s Son, Wildseed, and many more). It still has panoramic Mission views and Latin vibes. But now the menu and design have a Cuban bent. Expect yuca rellena with ground beef and raisins, plantains in many iterations, a whole fried fish with beans and rice (arroz congri), and — of course — a Cubano sandwich. Cocktails will range from the dramatic, such as the Havana Heat (dark rum, passion fruit, lemon, and maraschino liqueur, all set on fire) to classics like a mojito and Cuba libre.
- Address
- 2516 Mission St., Mission
- Website
- Cubita
- Date and time
- Slated opening: June 6
Bones Bagels
Noah Orloff launched Bones Bagels (originally dubbed Bones Bagels and Bread) out of his apartment nearly two years ago, and in mid-June he’ll move the business into the former Pasta Gina space in Noe Valley. It will be a destination for beautiful, bubbly, naturally fermented sourdough bagels in flavors such as poppy, salted rosemary, everything, and asiago black pepper. Beyond the boiled-and-baked specialty, Orloff will have bialys, bagel dogs, and bagel sandwiches stacked with smoked fish, fresh vegetables, and other fillings. The cream cheese will be made in-house in uncommon flavors like chile oil, blueberry, and sweet corn.
- Address
- 741 Diamond St., Noe Valley
- Website
- Bones Bagels
- Date and time
- Slated opening: June 13
Tacos El Último Baile
While the ever-emptier San Francisco Centre mall has become a glorified ghost kitchen, one block up Market Street, the Ikea-adjacent food temple Saluhall continues to attract exciting tenants. This time it’s Dominic Prado’s Tacos El Último Baile, which until last fall hawked tri-tip, chile colorado, and brisket on house-made flour tortillas from a storefront in Oakland’s Fruitvale. The menu will be much the same as at the previous spot, which transitioned to a catering and pop-up model after construction costs forced the taqueria’s closure. (Angered by the circumstances beyond his control, Prado even mounted a run for Oakland City Council in November.) Prado expects brisket tacos to again be the most popular item, due to the singular smokiness of the al carbon cooking technique. And he’s content staying small. “It’s authentic,” he says. “I’m not looking to cut corners.”
- Website
- Tacos El Último Baile
- Date and time
- Slated opening: Late June
Parachute Bakery
If you’ve been paying attention, then you know the Ferry Building is one of the hottest places for new restaurants. And later this month, the temperature will go up a degree when the team behind Michelin-starred Sorrel debuts the first of two new concepts at the food hall. Parachute Bakery will be a morning-through-afternoon destination for pastries, coffee, and grab-and-go items. Menu details have yet to be announced, but the focus will be on classic and original laminated pastries and seasonal, locally grown produce. A retail space will house a selection of packaged products, nut spreads, jams, and other confections.
- Website
- Parachute Bakery
- Date and time
- Slated opening: Late June