SF parks nonprofit abruptly folds amid investigations

“This decision is extremely upsetting to me but is unavoidable given the state of the finances of the organization,” Ogilvie wrote.

The nonprofit’s CEO confirmed the closure in an email to partners Tuesday. Robert Ogilvie, who took the helm of Parks Alliance three months ago, wrote that the board of trustees has engaged Jigsaw Advisors to wind down operations through an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors process.

The San Francisco Parks Alliance, a politically connected nonprofit caught up in allegations of financial misconduct, is in the process of winding down.

Loading...

Loading...

The Parks Alliance’s financial issues came to light in April, when its longtime CEO, Drew Becher, resigned and some nonprofit partners reported that the organization may have mishandled donor funds .

The Parks Alliance has worked closely with the city for years, raising funds to support recreational assets. The organization has also acted as a fiscal sponsor for smaller nonprofits, housing and managing their funds.

The Parks Alliance’s board chair, Louise Mozingo, acknowledged that the nonprofit diverted at least $3.8 million intended for specific projects to support its operations, the Chronicle reported . The district attorney and city attorney’s office launched investigations after the reported misuse of funds.

A source told The Standard on Monday that Parks Alliance planned to let go staff and terminate operations within days, throwing dozens of partner organizations into uncertainty. The Parks Alliance no longer has any officers, directors, or employees, Ogilvie confirmed in the Tuesday email.

“We are truly sorry to have arrived at this moment,” wrote the Parks Alliance board in a statement Tuesday.

Mayor Daniel Lurie paused city contracts to the Parks Alliance last month. However, the nonprofit’s financial filings show signs of trouble dating back to at least 2023, when it handed out bonuses to top staffers while running a multimillion-dollar deficit.

The Parks Alliance also failed to furnish a mandatory financial audit last year, in violation of an agreement with the city. That agreement was part of a monitoring program created after a citywide corruption scandal revealed that Mohammed Nuru, the former head of Public Works, had used Parks Alliance accounts to funnel donations.

The Parks Alliance was not accused of wrongdoing, though city investigators later noted that the accounts could have enabled corrupt activities.

Many community groups that focus on improving parks and recreational programs are concerned about their futures because the Parks Alliance acted as their fiscal sponsor.

Rasheq Zarif, president of the Buena Vista Neighborhood Association, which worked with the Parks Alliance, said he was shocked to learn about the planned closure.

“We only hope the city will work with us to find a future for all of our community organizations,” he said.