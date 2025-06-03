Kawakami Mailbag, Part 1: All Warriors, and mostly Jonathan Kuminga, of course

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.
It’s time for the What Is Going on With Jonathan Kuminga This Offseason Mailbag! Of course, this might be the last one focused on this issue, depending on a few different Warriors factors that we’ll discuss in this item. We shall see.
But not surprisingly, I got a number of Warriors questions this biannual mailbag cycle (enough to break into two parts — the second one will post later this week and will include questions and answers about the 49ers, Giants, and other teams) and many of them, naturally, focused on Kuminga’s talent, whether he should be signed or traded, and what the Warriors might be able to get for him.
As always, questions have been edited for length and clarity.
Here we go …
You mention that signing Kuminga this offseason and holding off trading him would create an awkward situation. Jordan Poole-level awkward or Klay Thompson-level awkward? —@scbtnd.bsky.social
It’s bracing to realize that the Warriors have had so many of these tense relationships with such major figures over just the past few years. I guess end-of-dynasty life just produces drama.
Where would I rank the potential tension of a Kuminga return next season, even if it’s just for six months until the Warriors are out from under CBA limits about trading re-signed free agents? More than they experienced with Poole and less than what happened with Klay, I’d say.
With Poole, the Warriors obviously had to deal with the crisis of Draymond Green punching him during the 2022 training camp. But the basketball part of it was never too controversial. Poole was a key part of a championship run. Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy didn’t have to answer regular questions about how he fit. The Warriors decided they had to permanently separate Poole and Draymond, but the issue just wasn’t a daily pressure cooker.
The Kuminga Questions, which already are wearing on the Warriors, would be a constant presence if he comes back. Is he guaranteed a full rotation spot? What happens the first time Kerr plays him only 12 minutes? Is the offense changing? Is Kuminga getting better? What do Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond think of this? What does Joe Lacob think about this? Will they trade Kuminga by December? February? Never?
That’s a lot. Probably too much, IMO.
But I don’t think it’d be as awkward as Klay’s final season, which was pretty lousy for everyone. That situation was about legacy, respect, pure dollars and cents, fierce competitive stubbornness, player-to-player relationships, player-management relationships, and many other sensitive topics. If Kuminga is brought back even temporarily next season, it’d be weird, but I don’t think it’d reach that level.
I’ve heard/read you, Anthony Slater, and Marcus Thompson on the possibility that Kuminga’s market is soft and bringing him back at a reasonable number becomes the logical path. In this scenario, what other moves/targets make sense to improve the roster? — @mikemillstein.bsky.social
Trading Kuminga is by far the Warriors’ best path toward acquiring a player who better fits what they do. Which is one of the main reasons I believe he will be traded in July.
Which team wants Kuminga the most? I don’t know. What kind of deal would that team want to sign him for? Don’t know. What kind of player could the Warriors get back in a sign-and-trade? You know that I don’t know. But it’s the liveliest scenario because Kuminga, at 22 with all that obvious talent, remains a fascinating NBA discussion point.
Other than that, the Warriors’ most tradable assets include several future first-round picks, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and a few other things. Could they get a solid player or two for some combination of those pieces? Possibly. But not what they could get if they put Kuminga into trade talks.
Any ideas on who could be the Warriors version of Alex Caruso in a Kuminga trade? The Thunder basically got him for free — 16-game player for sure. — @jontatum.com
The Thunder gave up a good player (Josh Giddey) to get Caruso, but it still was a steal and would be almost impossible to try to duplicate — partly because teams with more assets to offer likely can jump in and top any Warriors offer.
But I’ve got a top-end name and a middle-rung name just to give an idea of what is theoretically possible. Hey, they’re both currently Pelicans.
Top end: Trey Murphy, an explosive, deep-shooting 24-year-old wing, is a guy New Orleans should build around; but if new top exec Joe Dumars wants to blow things up, the Warriors should be checking in. Murphy’s long-term deal would make the salary-cap math tough for the Warriors, but he’s good enough that it’d be worth vaulting into the first apron.
Middle rung: Bruce Brown has bounced around since he was a key role player for Denver’s 2023 title run, but he’s still only 28. And Brown is now a free agent.
Would the Warriors accept a De’Anthony Melton-level player for JK, or are they expecting more? — @michaeldoh.bsky.social
If they’re trading Kuminga, I think the Warriors would ideally want more than Melton’s current value in return, especially now that he’s coming off an ACL injury. But if you’re spotlighting Melton’s pre-ACL production and fit — when he won the starting shooting-guard spot for the Warriors early in the season — I think that’s just about a realistic value level for a Kuminga trade in July. I don’t think it would actually be Melton, but who knows.
Brandin Podziemski had the third-best defensive rating on the team in the playoffs. He’s also essentially the same size as Caruso. Could his future potentially be one of a defensive difference-maker as opposed to a bucket-getter? — @hairybusiness.bsky.social
I heard Jrue Holiday comparisons before last season, which Podziemski didn’t come close to reaching. And now it’s Caruso — who has torn up opposing offenses this postseason — as a very optimistic model for Podziemski. I don’t think he’s going to reach that one, either. They’re listed at comparable sizes, but Caruso definitely has a larger frame, is naturally more aggressive, and is much stronger on the ball.
I just think Podziemski is unique. There aren’t clean comps for him as a 6-foot-3, tough, great-rebounding, instinctive guard who goes hot and cold from three-point distance, doesn’t have much mid-range game, doesn’t really get to the rim, and struggles to stay in front of quick guards. I don’t think he’s ever going to be a defensive stopper. I don’t think he’s ever going to average 20 points per game. Podziemski’s future is as a guy who can do a lot of things, complement the top guys, and doesn’t have many weaknesses. He’s already almost there. But to be an effective starter, he’s got to hit more open shots than he did in the playoffs.
On James Wiseman and Kuminga: Did Bob Myers draft the wrong guys or do Kerr and the coaches have trouble developing young players? — @chriskeppler.bsky.social
I understand why the Warriors made them (and Myers, Lacob, and Kerr all signed off on these picks), but they were not the right selections. The coaching staff also didn’t do a perfect job trying to develop either Wiseman or especially Kuminga. But I also understand the real-world point: If you don’t pick up what the Warriors are doing, it’s not up to the Warriors to change their stuff so you can find your footing. The best young players figure it out.
Has the Warriors’ front office learned anything from the lottery drafts and if so, what changes have you seen to better the team? — @dishavingfun.bsky.social
Mike Dunleavy has a much more practical drafting philosophy that meshes nicely with the current urgent moment. Of course, Dunleavy also hasn’t had a pick higher than 19 (Podziemski in 2023), but I think he is quite comfortable aiming away from the higher-risk prospects and landing on more complete, headier, very projectible draftees.
Do the Warriors have PTSD from the entire Wiseman debacle, and will they ever sign a true rim-protecting center? — @mifordemocracy.bsky.social
The Warriors could move heaven and earth to acquire a high-flying rim-protecting center, but if he can’t play with Curry, what’s the point? I think that’s what the Warriors learned through the Wiseman experience and I think they kind of knew that going into it, anyway. They just thought Wiseman’s unique skill set might supersede those concerns. What an incredible addition he would’ve been if that had happened. And: nope.
Many Warriors fans spend days and nights clamoring for a huge shot-blocking center, but the worst thing they could do is play and keep playing a lumbering center who can’t move or pass, because that messes up the flow, which messes up Curry. And if they mess up Curry, then they’re not really the Warriors anymore.
Accepting that he realistically wouldn’t be dealt to due relationships and stature, has the impact of Draymond’s limitations on roster-building overshadowed his impact on defense? I feel like the majority of issues for other good players to join the Warriors is now: “Can he play next to Draymond?” — @seths-typos.bsky.social
There will be a time when Draymond’s weaknesses outweigh his strengths. It just hasn’t happened yet. Draymond had a +6.6 net rating this season, which is good but isn’t near his heights from several years ago. He had some very tough moments in the playoffs. But he had some great moments, too. You need Draymond for those great moments.
And yes, his limitations force some tough decisions — it’s one of the things that has boxed-in Kuminga, who is, as Kerr always says, a natural power forward in this system. Given the spacing issues, even when Draymond is moved to center, it’s hard to play Kuminga next to him. This is why the Warriors have been searching so hard for a stretch-5 recently.
But Draymond still is a great partner for Curry, on the court and off. He still is a great defensive player. He still can electrify the Warriors when he moves to center and they start to run. All of these things have diminished some. But they’re all still true.
Which Warriors player who hasn’t come up much (or at all) in trade talk chatter has the best chance of actually being traded? — @wmhenrymorris.com via BlueSky
Low-key name: Moody has value around the league as a 3-and-D wing and his moderate, three-year, $37-million contract could facilitate trade discussions. But I think Moody probably means more to the Warriors on their roster next season than he would add oomph to a trade.
High-profile name: The Warriors acquired Butler and gave him a two-year, $112-million extension to keep their window of contention open through 2026-27. He was everything they’d hoped for once they got him. They absolutely are not planning to trade him.
However, the Warriors also love to poke around on every potential huge trade. And the only big contract they have to realistically include in big-trade talk is the one they gave to Butler. I’m only talking about the huge names, of course: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Devin Booker, or anybody else at that level. And I don’t think the Warriors will land any of those guys. I think those conversations will be pretty brief. But they’ll check in.
Regardless of the moves they will probably make… do the Warriors really have another title in them? I hope so, but man I don’t know. — @mauithomas.bsky.social
There are no guarantees in life or chasing NBA titles. And this certainly isn’t the brightest moment in the history of the franchise. But what’s the value of holding onto a 5% chance at one more title with Curry versus 0% for years and years once he’s gone? A lot of value, IMO.
I guarantee you, if they blew up everything right now to start a three-year rebuild, the Warriors without Curry would have a worse chance to beat the Thunder in 2029 than they’ll have with Curry and their current guys against the Thunder in 2026.
Do the Warriors still have thoughts about Trayce Jackson-Davis being a starting center? — @axelhoyle.bsky.social
TJD is smart enough and athletic enough to last in this league for a lot of years, maybe with the Warriors as one of their main centers. Kind of a second-generation version of Kevon Looney, maybe?
But there is a bit of an existential threat to that concept. Well, actually two of them. First, at 29, Looney is — amazingly — only four years older than TJD and, if he re-signs with the Warriors this summer, Kerr will understandably always find minutes for such a trusted figure. Second, the Warriors are still intrigued by Quentin Post’s potential as a big-minute stretch-5. Post was thrown into a whirlwind in the second half of his rookie season and didn’t hold up too well in the playoffs, but that was a lot to ask.
What is up with Kevin Durant turning down the proposed trade to the Warriors last February? — @alexx767188 via X
Durant is a wanderer. He’s not a returner. Durant already did the Warriors thing. He liked a lot of it. He didn’t like a lot of it. And when it was time to go, he walked away and hasn’t looked back.
Could the Warriors try to convince him to reconsider the reunion? Sure. They might really, really try. But I don’t think it’ll work. And KD will either stay in Phoenix or go to the next new thing.