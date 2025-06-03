Kawakami Mailbag, Part 1: All Warriors, and mostly Jonathan Kuminga, of course

There are no guarantees in life or chasing NBA titles. And this certainly isn’t the brightest moment in the history of the franchise. But what’s the value of holding onto a 5% chance at one more title with Curry versus 0% for years and years once he’s gone? A lot of value, IMO. I guarantee you, if they blew up everything right now to start a three-year rebuild, the Warriors without Curry would have a worse chance to beat the Thunder in 2029 than they’ll have with Curry and their current guys against the Thunder in 2026. Do the Warriors still have thoughts about Trayce Jackson-Davis being a starting center? — ‪@axelhoyle.bsky.social‬

TJD is smart enough and athletic enough to last in this league for a lot of years, maybe with the Warriors as one of their main centers. Kind of a second-generation version of Kevon Looney, maybe?



But there is a bit of an existential threat to that concept. Well, actually two of them. First, at 29, Looney is — amazingly — only four years older than TJD and, if he re-signs with the Warriors this summer, Kerr will understandably always find minutes for such a trusted figure. Second, the Warriors are still intrigued by Quentin Post’s potential as a big-minute stretch-5. Post was thrown into a whirlwind in the second half of his rookie season and didn’t hold up too well in the playoffs, but that was a lot to ask.



What is up with Kevin Durant turning down the proposed trade to the Warriors last February? — @alexx767188 via X



Durant is a wanderer. He’s not a returner. Durant already did the Warriors thing. He liked a lot of it. He didn’t like a lot of it. And when it was time to go, he walked away and hasn’t looked back.



Could the Warriors try to convince him to reconsider the reunion? Sure. They might really, really try. But I don’t think it’ll work. And KD will either stay in Phoenix or go to the next new thing.