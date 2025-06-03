The owners describe a quickly shifting attitude from management. The Ascasos invested their savings into renovating their Ferry Building space during the pandemic, they wrote, at a time when much of the food hall sat empty .

“We have always been told we’d be a ‘longstanding tenant,’ that they have the greatest respect for us, and we always reached target earnings,” the owners wrote. “We struggle to understand how our space could be offered when we had been given a new lease, when we transformed it into a beloved gathering spot with lines out the door.”