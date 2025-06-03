The slumping Giants, shut out again, are in their worst extended rut in 49 years

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.
Jerar Encarnación was omitted from the starting lineup and didn’t get the call when first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. exited after two innings with a hand injury. Giants fans envisioning someone to arrive and rescue the stagnant offense were forced to wait.
In this instance, the wait wasn’t all that worth it.
Encarnación entered in the sixth inning, and all three of his at-bats came with a runner in scoring position. He went 0-for-3 with a groundout, a three-pitch strikeout, and a hard liner to first base that ended Monday night’s 1-0, 10–inning loss to the division foe Padres at Oracle Park.
It wasn’t all on Encarnación, of course. The offense has been anemic long before he made his season debut. The Giants went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the wake of going 7-for-57 in such situations during their nine-game trip through Washington, Detroit, and Miami.
We’ve reached the ridiculous phase with this offense. Giants hitters rarely threaten other teams, and when they do, nobody’s doing any damage. The Giants have been shut out three times since May 24 and have gone 15 consecutive games without scoring more than four runs in any game, their longest such streak since 1976.
That was Bob Lurie’s first year of ownership. John Montefusco threw a no-hitter. Mark Kuecker was the first-round draft pick. The average attendance at Candlestick Park was 7,739. And the Giants lost 88 games.
In other words, an awfully long time ago.
“Obviously, it’s been frustrating,” catcher Patrick Bailey. “The boys go out on the mound and compete and put up zeroes. Thankfully, they’ve kept us in the games. I know we’re going to step it up eventually. … We’ve got to be better, for sure.”
That the Giants went a not-awful 4-5 on the trip amid their offensive woes was a testament to their fabulous pitching, and Logan Webb produced more of the same in the homestand opener with eight scoreless innings of six-hit, seven-strikeout, zero-walk ball, a courageous 102-pitch effort that went for naught.
Poor Webb. The man pitched a beaut and was nothing short of sensational, prompting Bailey to say, “I think that’s the best I’ve ever seen him.” He added, “When he’s filling it up aggressively in the zone, he’s one of the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher, in baseball.”
Randy Rodríguez, one of the game’s top relievers, followed with another splendid one-inning outing, and not until Ryan Walker pitched the 10th did the Padres squeeze out a run. Placed runner Jake Cronenworth advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly. The Giants tried the same strategy in the home half as Christian Koss sacrificed Jung Hoo Lee to third, but Matt Chapman and Encarnación made the final outs.
For the record, both crushed the ball, Chapman smoking a 109.7 mph grounder to third baseman Jose Iglesias’ backhand and Encarnación roping a 101.6 mph liner to first baseman Luis Arráez.
Furthermore, Tyler Fitzgerald and Heliot Ramos smoked ninth-inning pitches that were caught. All encouraging signs, but it didn’t matter in the end because the Giants were stifled once more.
“We’ve been frustrated for a while,” manager Bob Melvin said. “When we were up against it against a really good bullpen late in the game, to have our best at-bats, that kind of adds to the frustration.”
It’s unfair for management or fans to think the 27-year-old Encarnación can be some sort of savior. He has played just 59 games in the big leagues and opened last season in the Mexican League, but he displayed raw power as a Giant last season and had a solid spring training before breaking his hand March 21.
Asked if he feels extra pressure to spark the team, Encarnación said “not at all.” Bailey wasn’t about to apply further heat by insisting the big fellow will be a difference-maker: “I don’t think we’re asking him to make a difference. I think we’re just asking him to put together competitive at-bats, as we’re all trying to do.”
The Giants had planned for Encarnación to be in the lineup against lefties (and some righties) at both first base and in right field, but he might get more regular playing time depending on how much time Wade misses. The lefty swinging Wade was drilled on the right hand by a Stephen Kolek 95.1 mph fastball in the second inning and exited the game shortly thereafter.
X-rays showed a contusion, and Wade is listed as day-to-day. His season-long slump is well-chronicled, but management has continued to show faith despite his .167 batting average and .275 on-base percentage.
Encarnación’s arrival meant the Giants needed to cut someone from the roster, and outfielder Luis Matos, also hitting .167 — one day after his three-run homer made the difference in a 4-2 win in Miami — was the victim. He’ll finally get regular reps with Triple-A Sacramento instead of appearing sparingly in the majors.
Aside from his first-base duties, Encarnación now is the fourth outfielder and played four innings in right after pinch-hitting for Mike Yastrzemski. He’s not considered a prominent defender at either position, but his potential to slug supersedes any possible defensive deficiencies.
“It doesn’t matter. I can play wherever they need me,” Encarnación said. “I feel comfortable everywhere.”
As for Wade, Melvin delivered strong words before the game, suggesting patience is running thin.
“Well, we hope he starts to take off here. He hasn’t to this point,” Melvin said. “There have been some periods where his at-bats have been a lot better, and he’s got nothing to show for it, and that can weigh on you for a guy who’s used to being a productive hitter, getting on base, doing his thing.
“It’s going to be about performance here. If he starts to take off, he’s going to see more playing time. If not, Jerar will be there a little bit more.”