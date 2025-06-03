The slumping Giants, shut out again, are in their worst extended rut in 49 years

It wasn’t all on Encarnación, of course. The offense has been anemic long before he made his season debut. The Giants went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the wake of going 7-for-57 in such situations during their nine-game trip through Washington, Detroit, and Miami.

Encarnación entered in the sixth inning, and all three of his at-bats came with a runner in scoring position. He went 0-for-3 with a groundout, a three-pitch strikeout, and a hard liner to first base that ended Monday night’s 1-0, 10–inning loss to the division foe Padres at Oracle Park.

Jerar Encarnación was omitted from the starting lineup and didn’t get the call when first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. exited after two innings with a hand injury. Giants fans envisioning someone to arrive and rescue the stagnant offense were forced to wait.

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.

That was Bob Lurie’s first year of ownership. John Montefusco threw a no-hitter. Mark Kuecker was the first-round draft pick. The average attendance at Candlestick Park was 7,739. And the Giants lost 88 games.

We’ve reached the ridiculous phase with this offense. Giants hitters rarely threaten other teams, and when they do, nobody’s doing any damage. The Giants have been shut out three times since May 24 and have gone 15 consecutive games without scoring more than four runs in any game, their longest such streak since 1976.

Randy Rodríguez, one of the game’s top relievers, followed with another splendid one-inning outing, and not until Ryan Walker pitched the 10th did the Padres squeeze out a run. Placed runner Jake Cronenworth advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly. The Giants tried the same strategy in the home half as Christian Koss sacrificed Jung Hoo Lee to third, but Matt Chapman and Encarnación made the final outs.

Poor Webb. The man pitched a beaut and was nothing short of sensational, prompting Bailey to say, “I think that’s the best I’ve ever seen him.” He added, “When he’s filling it up aggressively in the zone, he’s one of the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher, in baseball.”

That the Giants went a not-awful 4-5 on the trip amid their offensive woes was a testament to their fabulous pitching, and Logan Webb produced more of the same in the homestand opener with eight scoreless innings of six-hit, seven-strikeout, zero-walk ball, a courageous 102-pitch effort that went for naught.

“Obviously, it’s been frustrating,” catcher Patrick Bailey. “The boys go out on the mound and compete and put up zeroes. Thankfully, they’ve kept us in the games. I know we’re going to step it up eventually. … We’ve got to be better, for sure.”

For the record, both crushed the ball, Chapman smoking a 109.7 mph grounder to third baseman Jose Iglesias’ backhand and Encarnación roping a 101.6 mph liner to first baseman Luis Arráez.

Furthermore, Tyler Fitzgerald and Heliot Ramos smoked ninth-inning pitches that were caught. All encouraging signs, but it didn’t matter in the end because the Giants were stifled once more.

“We’ve been frustrated for a while,” manager Bob Melvin said. “When we were up against it against a really good bullpen late in the game, to have our best at-bats, that kind of adds to the frustration.”

It’s unfair for management or fans to think the 27-year-old Encarnación can be some sort of savior. He has played just 59 games in the big leagues and opened last season in the Mexican League, but he displayed raw power as a Giant last season and had a solid spring training before breaking his hand March 21.

Asked if he feels extra pressure to spark the team, Encarnación said “not at all.” Bailey wasn’t about to apply further heat by insisting the big fellow will be a difference-maker: “I don’t think we’re asking him to make a difference. I think we’re just asking him to put together competitive at-bats, as we’re all trying to do.”