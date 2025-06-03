Hollinger sees an opportunity to change that. In recent months, he and a group of parents and educators organized a petition to open a K-8 public Mandarin-immersion school in a city where more than 180,000 residents identify as Chinese and private Mandarin schools have grown in popularity. More than 200 parents and 10 teachers signed the petition, according to the coalition.

Hollinger knows his kids are lucky. Starr King is one of only two elementary schools and one middle school in the San Francisco Unified School District that provide Mandarin-immersion courses.

“My boys are off the charts,” Hollinger said. “People think Chinese is their mother tongue. It’s my proudest accomplishment as a parent.”

Hollinger and his wife, Yunita Tjhai, who is of Indonesian and Chinese descent, wanted their three sons to grow up fluent in Mandarin. They enrolled the eldest two in a Mandarin-immersion program at Starr King Elementary School in Potrero Hill, available to only a handful of students in the San Francisco Unified School District.

When it came time for Brian Hollinger to send his kids to school, he knew exactly where they’d go.

SFUSD oversees 13 charter schools, few compared with public school districts in other major California cities. The Board of Education hasn’t approved a new charter school in more than a decade, while the state Legislature has in recent years passed laws that make it increasingly difficult for charters to open and operate in California.

Dragon Gate Academy would receive both state and local funding as a public charter school, though it’s unclear how much it would cost to open. Hollinger said it’s likely the new academy would pay rent to the district by using an existing school site with available space. The coalition leading the campaign has a website that identifies at least four possible sites across the city.

SFUSD officials have hinted at their opposition to Dragon Gate Academy amid concerns from labor groups representing educators.

But Hollinger is undeterred. The coalition on Monday filed a formal proposal with the district to open Dragon Gate Academy, kicking off a 60-day review period. The board will hold public hearings on the proposal before voting on it.

The group behind Dragon Gate Academy wants to open the school by August 2026, according to their website. If the application is denied, the coalition said, it would appeal the decision to the state Board of Education.