Is it possible that San Francisco just isn’t fun anymore? According to Doug Biederbeck — the owner of Bix who was general manager of Fog City Diner when it opened in 1985 — there’s a case to be made.

Fog City closed Friday after a 40-year run. (The owners removed the word “diner” from the name in 2013 when they changed the concept and brought in Bruce Hill as chef.) The Embarcadero landmark was part of the Real Restaurants group, which was founded by Bill Higgins and Bill Upson — aka “the Bills” — and still includes Buckeye Roadhouse, Picco, and Bungalow 44. As to why it closed, Higgins said, “The city is a different place now. That area is dead. Fog City got forgotten.”

“When it first opened though, it was a huge sensation,” Biederbeck recalled. “We tried to make it zany and fun. The ’80s were a playful time.” Jeremiah Tower’s Stars opened in 1984; three years later, Judy Rodgers took over Zuni Café. “It was a joyful period in SF.”

Fog City Diner, which was originally helmed by chef Cindy Pawlcyn, who still owns Mustards Grill in Napa, was famous for its silliness, with signs like “No crybabies.” It was still the era where smoking in restaurants was permitted, though the diner had one request: “No pipes, cigars, or those silly clove cigarettes.” It was the era of Paul Prudhomme-Cajun everything — and, as a joke, they even offered blackened cheesecake.