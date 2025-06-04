The ‘Late Night LaMonte’ era is over as Buster Posey shakes up anemic offense

However, Wade has slumped all season and didn’t reach base at a high clip as he did the past three seasons. He was hitting .167 with a .275 on-base percentage and .546 OPS, all career lows, by far, and the desperate-for-offense Giants chose to let him go.

Wade was Posey’s teammate, a popular player and, until this season, a productive hitter after joining the Giants four years ago and earning his “Late Night LaMonte” nickname by thriving in clutch situations, especially during the historic 107-win journey in 2021.

Knizner will replace Huff as the backup catcher to Patrick Bailey after an eight-game stint with Triple-A Sacramento. Knizner opened the season with the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate and is batting .378 in 98 minor-league at-bats this season.

Johnson, a former fifth-round pick of the Nationals and Vallejo native, is 18-for-90 in his brief major league career and has been the top hitter from Triple-A Sacramento this season, where he hit .272 with an .846 OPS.

Smith, 29, was playing for the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate and hit .255 with a .781 OPS in 45 games before opting out of his contract over the weekend.

Posey hinted at what was to come in an interview with reporters Tuesday. Asked how he’s coping with his anemic offense, Posey said, “Yeah, what else are you going to do? You keep showing up, right? You keep showing up, and from my vantage point now, are there different options out there? What are different options internally?

“We’re at a strange point in the season as far as other teams’ willingness to make trades at this point with us being still a couple of months away (from the trade deadline). Yeah, you keep showing up, but definitely from our perspective as a front office, we’re not satisfied with the production. So we’re trying to exhaust all options.”

One reporter suggested that Smith would be in the clubhouse the next day, and Posey said, “We shall see.”

Unless Wade is claimed by another team on waivers this week, the Giants are on the hook for the remainder of his $5 million salary for this season.

Posey has demonstrated patience with struggling players in his first year as president of baseball operations, but an anemic stretch from the Giants’ offense that included back-to-back losses to the Padres to open the week left him with no choice but to make changes. Of all the moves the Giants made Wednesday, the decision to take Wade off the roster represents the biggest shakeup.

“I’ve got to clean up a lot of stuff,” Wade told The Standard in April. “I’m not helping at all at the plate. I’ve got to get better. I’ve got to hold myself accountable. I’m not happy with the way I’m playing. I’m happy with the way our team is playing [the Giants were 13-5 at the time], but I’ve got to pick up my part of it, too. I’ve got to do my job, and I’m not doing my job.”