The San Francisco Standard
Culture

19 fun events in SF this week, from a downtown hoedown block party to strippers for charity

What's worthy of your time this week? We'll help you choose.

Three people hold up a large, paper-mache bird head and white fabric wings, creating the appearance of a giant bird. They stand outside under a canopy.
A retelling of a classic fairytale by a circus troupe is just one event in SF this week. | Source: Rowan Littell
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (note this is a third-party service).

Downtown Hoedown

Line dancing, live country acts, and a mechanical bull will tempt you to grab your boots and cowboy hat for this FiDi block party.

A man in a cowboy hat plays an electric guitar on an outdoor stage, while a woman sings beside him. They are in front of a brick building with large windows.
Check out some live country music at Downtown First Thursdays. | Source: Alexa Treviño for SF Standard
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, June 5, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
Front Street between California and Sacramento

Downtown First Thursdays

Just down from the hoedown, 2nd Street turns into a giant concert and street fair with outdoors bars, headlined by electronic R&B singer Rochelle Jordan.

Website
DFT
Date and time
Thursday, June 5, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
2nd and Howard streets

Market Street dog pack walk

Join fellow dog lovers for a two-mile group stroll down Market Street with trainers and treats, ending near the dog-friendly Downtown First Thursdays party.

People are walking dogs on a busy city sidewalk. The scene includes a variety of dogs and pedestrians, with trees and urban buildings in the background.
Join the pack and walk your dog downtown with lots of furry friends. | Source: Pack Walk
Website
Downtown SF
Date and time
Thursday, June 5, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Address
1190 Mission St.

North Beach First Fridays: Pride edition

Poetry, gallery openings, drag shows, and live jazz light up North Beach, with a special Pride-themed art crawl in Kerouac Alley.

Website
First Fridays
Date and time
Friday, June 6, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
601 Vallejo St.

‘The Nightingale’ by People’s Circus Theatre

Acrobatics, aerials, and theater merge in this heartfelt retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale at the Children’s Creativity Museum.

A performer is in mid-air, suspended in a hoop, wearing a colorful costume. The lighting casts purple and blue hues, emphasizing their graceful pose.
Get tickets to this family-friendly circus performance. | Source: Rowan Littell
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, June 6, 7 p.m.
Address
Children's Creativity Museum, 221 4th St.

U.S. Air Guitar Championship NorCal regionals

Watch dramatic headbangers shred imaginary solos as they aim for a shot at the national title in this absurd, high-energy competition.

Website
Bottom of the Hill
Date and time
Friday, June 6, 8 p.m.
Address
Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St.

Masquerade tech party

Dress in black, gold, or red, grab a mask, and explore three themed rooms of a Vegas-style club, with DJs from Titanic’s End. It’s hosted by the Modernist and Outgoers’ Josh Constine.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, June 6, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Address
Origin, 1538 Fillmore St.

Sorry for Party Rocking: 2010s EDM

A SoMa club throws it back to the peak fist-pump era with bangers from Ke$ha, David Guetta, Avicii, and more, for those in need of a nostalgic dance-off.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, June 6, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Address
DNA Lounge, 375 11 St.

Juneteenth on the Waterfront

Celebrate Black-owned food and craft vendors and enjoy live music and family activities at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market’s fifth annual Juneteenth gathering.

A hand holds a flag with &quot;JUNETEENTH&quot; and red, green, and yellow stripes &amp; stars.
Juneteenth comes early to the Ferry Plaza Farmer's Market. | Source: Eloise Kelsey
Website
Foodwise
Date and time
Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address
One Ferry Building

SF Porchfest in the Mission

This decentralized music fest sees bands take over a dozen stoops, porches, and parklets across the Mission.

A band is performing outdoors. A keyboard player is on the left, followed by a trombonist, a singer in a floral dress, and a guitarist. A &quot;TIPS&quot; box is visible.
Explore live music all over the Mission this weekend. | Source: Taytum Wymer
Website
Porch Fest
Date and time
Saturday, June 7, 12 to 6 p.m.
Address
Multiple locations

Mission Arts Performance Project walk

A dozen private and public spaces across the Mission host pop-up art, poetry, food, and community experiences to show off the 24th Street neighborhood.

Website
MAPP
Date and time
Saturday, June 7, 12 p.m.
Address
24th Street

Yerba Buena Gardens movie night: ‘Wicked’

The park transforms into a grassy Emerald City with a drag pre-show, food vendors, and a screening. Costumes are encouraged.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, June 7, 6 to 10:30 p.m.
Address
Mission between 3rd and 4th streets

Cyberpunk festival

Cyberdelic rituals, glitchy music performances, and counterculture talks headlined by R.U. Sirius fill the Mission’s Gray Area gallery.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m.
Address
Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

Exotic dancing for charity

Amateur strippers perform to raise funds for causes they care about in this playful benefit at The Nook.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m.
Address
The Nook, 1500 Hyde St.

Sander van Doorn house music

The Dutch DJ headlines a high-energy night at the intimate but glitzy club Madarae.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 7, 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.
Address
Madarae, 46 Minna St.

West Coast Craft summer market

A two-day craft fair invites 275-plus artists and designers to sell handmade fashions, housewares, artworks, and food.

Website
Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture
Date and time
Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd.

Opera’s greatest hits

The Golden Gate Symphony brings classics from “Carmen,” “La Traviata,” and more, in a performance that’s perfect for the opera-curious.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.
Address
Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St.

Rooftop day party

The historic Hibernia bank hosts minimal beats with golden-hour views through sunset.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, June 8, 3 to 8 p.m.
Address
Hibernia Bank, 1 Jones St.

Check, Please! Taste and Sip

Try bites and bevs from more than 50 Bay Area restaurants and wineries at the 20th annual food showcase.

Website
Register
Date and time
Monday, June 9, 7 p.m.
Address
SF Design Center Galleria, 101 Henry Adams St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

