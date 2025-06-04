Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (note this is a third-party service).
Line dancing, live country acts, and a mechanical bull will tempt you to grab your boots and cowboy hat for this FiDi block party.
- Date and time
- Thursday, June 5, 4 to 9 p.m.
Just down from the hoedown, 2nd Street turns into a giant concert and street fair with outdoors bars, headlined by electronic R&B singer Rochelle Jordan.
- Website
- DFT
- Date and time
- Thursday, June 5, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 2nd and Howard streets
Join fellow dog lovers for a two-mile group stroll down Market Street with trainers and treats, ending near the dog-friendly Downtown First Thursdays party.
- Website
- Downtown SF
- Date and time
- Thursday, June 5, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- 1190 Mission St.
Poetry, gallery openings, drag shows, and live jazz light up North Beach, with a special Pride-themed art crawl in Kerouac Alley.
- Website
- First Fridays
- Date and time
- Friday, June 6, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- 601 Vallejo St.
Acrobatics, aerials, and theater merge in this heartfelt retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale at the Children’s Creativity Museum.
- Date and time
- Friday, June 6, 7 p.m.
Watch dramatic headbangers shred imaginary solos as they aim for a shot at the national title in this absurd, high-energy competition.
- Website
- Bottom of the Hill
- Date and time
- Friday, June 6, 8 p.m.
Dress in black, gold, or red, grab a mask, and explore three themed rooms of a Vegas-style club, with DJs from Titanic’s End. It’s hosted by the Modernist and Outgoers’ Josh Constine.
- Date and time
- Friday, June 6, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
- Address
- Origin, 1538 Fillmore St.
A SoMa club throws it back to the peak fist-pump era with bangers from Ke$ha, David Guetta, Avicii, and more, for those in need of a nostalgic dance-off.
- Date and time
- Friday, June 6, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
- Address
- DNA Lounge, 375 11 St.
Celebrate Black-owned food and craft vendors and enjoy live music and family activities at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market’s fifth annual Juneteenth gathering.
- Website
- Foodwise
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address
- One Ferry Building
This decentralized music fest sees bands take over a dozen stoops, porches, and parklets across the Mission.
- Website
- Porch Fest
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 7, 12 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Multiple locations
A dozen private and public spaces across the Mission host pop-up art, poetry, food, and community experiences to show off the 24th Street neighborhood.
- Website
- MAPP
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 7, 12 p.m.
- Address
- 24th Street
The park transforms into a grassy Emerald City with a drag pre-show, food vendors, and a screening. Costumes are encouraged.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 7, 6 to 10:30 p.m.
Cyberdelic rituals, glitchy music performances, and counterculture talks headlined by R.U. Sirius fill the Mission’s Gray Area gallery.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m.
- Address
- Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.
Amateur strippers perform to raise funds for causes they care about in this playful benefit at The Nook.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m.
- Address
- The Nook, 1500 Hyde St.
The Dutch DJ headlines a high-energy night at the intimate but glitzy club Madarae.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 7, 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.
- Address
- Madarae, 46 Minna St.
A two-day craft fair invites 275-plus artists and designers to sell handmade fashions, housewares, artworks, and food.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Golden Gate Symphony brings classics from “Carmen,” “La Traviata,” and more, in a performance that’s perfect for the opera-curious.
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.
The historic Hibernia bank hosts minimal beats with golden-hour views through sunset.
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 8, 3 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- Hibernia Bank, 1 Jones St.
Try bites and bevs from more than 50 Bay Area restaurants and wineries at the 20th annual food showcase.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Monday, June 9, 7 p.m.