Trent Williams is back at 49ers practice and already serving pancakes

That was Trent Williams, who’s arguably the most athletic offensive lineman in NFL history. He was easy to spot at the 49ers’ voluntary offseason program after having missed last week’s open practice. In fitting fashion for a future Hall of Famer, Williams inadvertently announced his return with some added oomph — he pancaked fellow 49ers O-lineman Sebastian Gutierrez during an early drill.

SANTA CLARA — Stanford football’s coaching staff was in attendance as guests at the 49ers’ practice Wednesday, and more than one of the college program’s assistants were astonished at just how quickly a certain 36-year-old was moving.

Trent Williams looks to be in fantastic shape. Maybe even a bit lighter which should be good for his ankle health. And he logged a (partial) steamrolling at today’s 49ers practice pic.twitter.com/5I9wKCtcgF

Williams looked a bit trimmer than he’s been in recent years, which might be good news for his ankle health. Williams played only 10 games in 2024 before the 49ers shut him down for the season with a painful ankle joint bruise. Predictably, their offensive line took a hit after that point — underscoring Williams’ colossal importance to the team.

Even if the 49ers might’ve been aiming to draft an heir to Williams at tackle earlier this spring, such a pick never materialized. Instead, the 49ers have invested an enormous amount of capital into the other side of the trenches. The team spent three of its first five 2025 draft picks on defensive linemen before adding yet another pass rusher, Bryce Huff, via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

“With the built-in leverage in his body, he has the ability to convert speed to power,” Kocurek said Tuesday.

“He’s really elite at a certain thing,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said Wednesday of Huff, “So we’re going to use him that way.”

The 27-year-old’s initial burst, which has been measured as one of the fastest off the line of scrimmage in the NFL, was on immediate display.

Purdy tossed a pristine sideline throw to Robinson, who made a sliding catch on a deep out, shortly before hitting Robinson in stride on a go ball about 40 yards downfield.

Wednesday’s practice was another showcase opportunity for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s been sharp in both of the team’s open outings during these organized team activities (OTAs). This time, Purdy’s most prolific target was veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson, who signed with the 49ers in March.

In 2022 and 2023, Huff delivered consecutive seasons in which he ranked among the NFL’s top three in Pro Football Focus’ pass-rushing productivity statistic. His numbers slipped precipitously after a move to Philadelphia in 2024, but the 49ers — evidenced by Bosa’s answer — are confident that the Eagles simply weren’t allowing Huff’s true strength to shine.

“Demarcus has been awesome,” Purdy said. “Just having that veteran receiver in that receiving room and showing those guys what it’s like to be a vet receiver. He’s very smart. He’s come in, he’s learned the playbook — and not only that — he’s actually gone out every single day and just competed getting up and down with the ball and tracking the ball in and getting in and out of cuts. You could just tell he’s a seasoned vet.”

The 49ers want Robinson’s tutelage to rub off on their young wideouts, many of whom enjoyed shine yesterday with a couple veteran stalwarts sitting. Brandon Aiyuk, of course, is still rehabbing from ACL and MCL tears. And Jauan Jennings, a star of last week’s open OTA session, was seen in the weight room Wednesday but not on the practice field.

That meant more opportunities for rookies Jordan Watkins — “he’s balling, man,” Purdy said — and Isaiah Neyor, who flashed both a dazzling high and frustrating low on Wednesday. On one play, Neyor — who runs a 4.40 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds — blazed through grass with impressively long strides on a catch-and-run off a crosser. A little later, though, the undrafted free-agent couldn’t hang on to a deep pass delivered by 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones.

A lack of consistency was Neyor’s biggest issue in college. He’s one of the most physically gifted rookies in the entire league, but he dropped eight passes over his time at Wyoming, Texas, and Nebraska.

But this is why the spring program exists. The 49ers are aiming to work out issues while integrating new players into their system before training camp comes calling in late July. It certainly isn’t fair to pass definitive judgment on young players such as Neyor, who’ve only been in the 49ers’ building for about a month.

It probably wouldn’t be wise to write off Jones, either — even though the veteran quarterback did miss high on a handful of throws Wednesday. Rookie cornerback Derrick Canteen intercepted one of those misfires, leading Kyle Shanahan to immediately approach the offensive huddle to provide Jones a couple of coaching points.