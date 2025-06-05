Kawakami: Brock Purdy on a magic number, the 49ers’ future, and pal Tyrese Haliburton

This is sensible for both sides. Purdy deserved top-10 money and wasn’t taking less. He also didn’t deserve top-three money and wasn’t asking for it. The 49ers didn’t try to take advantage of his approach and offered the right number. The Purdy era is sensible.



“Obviously, I love this organization,” Purdy said. “We wanted to go about it in a very respectful manner. But at the same time, knowing what has happened the last couple of years and what we can do together moving forward, we just wanted to be respected with the number that we got. And the Niners did that, man.



“I thought the 53 number was awesome. And now we can have a great team, great cap space, too — so move things around and for them to do their thing and continue to have guys around me to make plays and go win together.”



Purdy said he didn’t request or get a specific promise from the 49ers that they’d take the money he left on the table and put it back into the roster. But there should be a presumption that this will happen. That’s what sensible sides understand.



“Not necessarily, like, ‘All right, now we gave you all this room, go do this,'” Purdy said. “That’s not my job. My job is, hey, like I understand where we’re at with the cap and all that. But for me, it’s … this is what I think I’m worth. And obviously I’m not going to ask for something that can be detrimental to our team. And I think we’ve seen that somewhat with just how teams have handled things with certain players across the league.



“And I just want to continue to be able to play with guys around me that we could all be a united team and win together. And I understand that’s so important, man, to win championships.”