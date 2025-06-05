How Daniel Johnson sparked a Giants comeback after Buster Posey’s big changes

Johnson was on second base when Heliot Ramos hit his game-tying, two-run double in the seventh inning. The Giants had failed to score more than four runs in 16 consecutive games, their longest such funk since 1965, and when Johnson bolted around third, on Willy Adames’ heels, the crowd of 34,829 produced possibly the loudest noise of the season at Second and King.

The sad streak of anemic hitting, extending back to mid-May, finally came to a triumphant halt Tuesday night at Oracle Park. The Giants overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Padres 6-5, and wouldn’t you know it? The guy who scored the long-wished-for fifth run was Daniel Johnson, a Vallejo native who was among three players to join the team Tuesday as part of Buster Posey’s roster shuffle.

The crowd roared. The players celebrated. And the parade plans were in the works.

And at 8:34 p.m. on June 4 in the City of St. Francis, the Giants scored a fifth run.

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.

The cheering continued when Jung Hoo Lee’s sacrifice fly put the Giants on top.

“Speechless,” Johnson said.

Except he wasn’t. He could have talked all night if given the chance. Immediately after the game, he chatted extensively with several family members outside the clubhouse and then addressed a throng of media and later a couple of reporters at his locker.

He provided the exact type of energy boost that Posey, the president of baseball operations, had been seeking for his stagnant offense.

“It means a lot. Hope I’ll be in the lineup tomorrow,” Johnson said with a wide grin, looking ahead to Thursday afternoon’s series finale after enjoying one of the most memorable baseball experiences of his 29-year-old life.

Not only did Johnson collect two line-drive singles up the middle, steal a base, and score two runs, but the right fielder also made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning by chasing down Luis Arráez’s deep drive to Triples Alley. If the ball had dropped, Fernando Tatís Jr. would have scored the tying run.

Johnson didn’t let it happen. According to Statcast, he ran 87 feet at an average of 28.1 feet per second to glove the ball on the grass before his momentum carried him across the warning track and into the wall.

Tatis was forced to retreat to first base, and one batter later, trusty reliever Randy Rodríguez replaced Ryan Walker and got the final two outs for his first career save.