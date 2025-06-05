Skip to main content
Photos: Lining up with the Nintendo crazies for the new Switch 2

Rumors, restocks, and retail chaos for Switch stans.

A man in a black hoodie and cap stands with a woman in a pink jacket holding a blue plush toy. She has vibrant pink hair and wears a floral dress.
Switch stans Daniel and Jessica Adam wait their turn outside Best Buy. | Source: Zara Stone/The Standard
By Zara Stone

At 9 p.m. on Wednesday — a less dramatic time than New York City’s midnight drop — the $449 Nintendo Switch 2 became available for in-store pickups in San Francisco. It was the first major upgrade to the game console since it debuted in 2017, and gamers were twitching in anticipation.

Outside the Best Buy at 17th and Harrison, two lines snaked around the block: one for customers who’d preordered Switches before stock ran out, and a much longer one for those gambling on the “undisclosed” number available at the door. With supply-chain worries, tariff rumors, and preorders sold out, fans weren’t taking chances.

A crowd of people in jackets line up outside a store at night. A red sign reads &quot;In-Store Purchases Only&quot; for the &quot;Nintendo Switch 02.&quot;
The line at Best Buy on Wednesday night. | Source: Zara Stone/The Standard

“We’ve heard there might be 200 Switches for people without orders,” said Jessica Adam, 33,  shivering in her maxi dress and sandals. She’d entered the line at 5:30 p.m. behind around 150 people. She clutched a large Squirtle, a Pokemon squishy she’d purchased during her wait, while her husband, Daniel Adam, a software engineer at San Francisco-based streaming service Philo, held their spot. 

“We tried everything to get a preorder, we were on so many sites, but nothing worked,” Jessica said. She was excited about the updated graphics and hoped to play that night. Dinner was not a priority if they were successful; they had Trader Joe’s doughnuts and cookies at home.

Two people are sitting on folding chairs on a sidewalk. The person on the left is using a laptop, while both are smiling. Bottled water and food bags are beside them.
Albert R., right, brought a speaker, a camp chair, a heated vest, and plenty of backup batteries for his wait. | Source: Zara Stone/The Standard

The number of available consoles at the Best Buy was a mystery — neither in-store employees nor spokespeople for the retailer would share that information. Three security guards in padded vests and black face masks, with batons and holsters at their hips, patrolled the entrance. One said it was the biggest late-night launch the store had hosted in years.

First in line was Doonie Love, a 32-year-old model who’d rocked up at 9 a.m. with a folding chair, battery packs, and a big puffy coat. “I wanted the experience,” he said. 

Around 250 people deep in line was J.D. Cowell, 31, a legal assistant from Noe Valley, dressed in a Mario Kart tee and flip-flops. “I’m so excited. There are so many games I want to play,” he said. He added hopefully, “If they didn’t have enough, surely they’d send us home.”

He’d wanted to buy one at the new Nintendo store in Union Square, but the shopping slots were solidly booked.

Two people sit on the ground near a wall. One types on a laptop with colorful attire; the other reads a book, dressed warmly. A bright water bottle is nearby.
Social media manager Jordan Rosales, left, gets some work done early Thursday morning in the Target line. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person holds a red card with a Target logo, labeled &quot;Nintendo Switch 2.&quot; The text details a purchase and pickup process. Another person is in the background.
Target handed out Nintendo Switch 2 passes at 8 a.m. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Not every Nintendo-stan braved the Best Buy madness. Xi, 18, a biochem freshman at SF State who would not provide a last name, drove through the lot twice — once at 4:30 p.m. and again four hours later — but found the line too long. “There’d be nothing worse than waiting and not getting one,” he said.

Cowell stuck it out. The line moved steadily until 10:30 p.m., at which point Best Buy’s sales system crashed and took 45 minutes to reboot. He finally bought his console at 11:30. “As best I could tell, everyone there was able to get one,” he said. And yes, it was worth it.

At 3 a.m. Thursday, Xi drove to the Target on Geary Boulevard alongside his friend Jonathan Gomez, 19, a Target employee. Gomez, who’d clocked out from work several hours before, had heard rumors that there were maybe 80 consoles in stock. His 10% employee discount applied.

Two people, wearing masks and casual outfits, lean against a large red sphere outside a store. Both look relaxed and are posing close together.
Target employee Jonathan Gomez, right, lined up with his friend Xi a few hours after his shift ended. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A child holding a Nintendo Switch OLED box stands beside an adult with a Target bag, both in casual clothing, outside a store with the Target logo visible.
Yasuhiro Noguchi and his son Kouhei, 9, show off their newly bought Switch 2. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Jordan Rosales, 34, a social media manager for a local college, showed up to Target at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. He came prepared: a fleece, sweatpants under slacks, and two blankets, one to sit on and one to wrap up in. He killed time by playing on his last-generation Switch and getting some admin done on his work laptop.  “I’d like to go to bed after this, so I want to be productive,” he said.

Rosales had become a gamer during the pandemic, he said, buying his first Switch in 2020; he credits it with helping him stay connected with friends during those lonely days. But he was worried that supply-chain issues, in conjunction with potential Chinese tariff hikes, might create a scramble, and he wasn’t taking chances. “I don’t want to spend the money, but you know, FOMO.”

People wait in a line outside a Target store near the &quot;order pickup&quot; area, some using phones. The scene shows parking spots and red spheres decorating the entrance.
The Target crowd was small compared to the one at Best Buy. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person in sunglasses is smiling and holding a boxed Nintendo Switch OLED outside a store, near automatic doors.
Lily Phan, a nurse, triumphantly holds her Switch 2. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Compared to the Best Buy chaos, Target was calm. About 70 people were in line by 7 a.m., and when the doors opened at 8, they entered in groups of 10. Ryan Gold, a Cisco software engineer who was ninth in line, was relieved by how quickly it went — he needed to be home for a Zoom call. “Technically, I should be in the office,” he said, “but I’ve got a little wiggle room today.”

A person stands in a parking lot outside Target, holding a Nintendo Switch OLED box, wearing headphones and giving a thumbs-up. Cars and another person are in the background.
Steve Sun, 18, plans to go home and play his Switch 2. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Zara Stone can be reached at zstone@sfstandard.com

