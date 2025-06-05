Jordan Rosales, 34, a social media manager for a local college, showed up to Target at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. He came prepared: a fleece, sweatpants under slacks, and two blankets, one to sit on and one to wrap up in. He killed time by playing on his last-generation Switch and getting some admin done on his work laptop. “I’d like to go to bed after this, so I want to be productive,” he said.