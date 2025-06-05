Kehlani pulls out of headlining SoSF Pride festival

Kehlani, the Oakland-born R&B singer, has pulled out of headlining the SoSF Pride block party set for June 28 near The Midway, according to emails viewed by The Standard.

A spokesperson for SoSF said the parting was an “amicable decision,” adding that Kehlani’s team decided to pull out. Kim Petras and Tinashe will remain headliners, the festival’s website says.

“It’s a tough situation,” the spokesperson said. “We were thrilled about having Kehlani in the lineup.”

Kehlani’s agents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.