Kehlani pulls out of headlining SoSF Pride festival

Kehlani, the Oakland-born R&B singer, has pulled out of headlining the SoSF Pride block party set for June 28 near The Midway, according to emails viewed by The Standard.
A spokesperson for SoSF said the parting was an “amicable decision,” adding that Kehlani’s team decided to pull out. Kim Petras and Tinashe will remain headliners, the festival’s website says.
“It’s a tough situation,” the spokesperson said. “We were thrilled about having Kehlani in the lineup.”
Kehlani’s agents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The five-time Grammy-nominated artist came under fire this year for her vocal support of Palestine, though organizers say that did not influence her parting with SoSF.
Kehlani’s 2024 music video for her song “Next 2 U” begins with the text “LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA” and features her singing in front of a Palestinian flag. She has reposted videos by Palestinians asking for medical support and other aid, as well as posts condemning the “Israeli Occupation Force.”
In April, Cornell University axed Kehlani’s scheduled appearance at an annual campus concert, citing her “antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments.” A week later, a New York nonprofit canceled her Central Park performance under pressure from Mayor Eric Adams, who cited security concerns.
“I am not antisemitic nor anti-Jew,” Kehlani said in an Instagram video after Cornell canceled her show. “I am anti-genocide. I am anti the actions of the Israeli government. I am anti an extermination of an entire people.”
The SoSF block party will no longer be held at Pier 80’s warehouse but has been moved “across the street outdoors,” according to an email sent to ticket holders Thursday.