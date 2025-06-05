“Tech executives are extremely skittish,” said Velasco, who typically works with C-suite buyers from the so-called Magnificent 7 companies, which include Meta, Nvidia, and Apple.

Unnerved by stock-market volatility brought on by tariffs and widespread revocation of visas, buyers and sellers have been waiting out the uncertainty on the sidelines. One realtor said it has been the slowest spring buying season since the 2008 recession.

But that optimism has dimmed. Velasco and other agents say the Trump administration’s economic and immigration policies have put a big chill on the local real estate market, which runs heavily on tech-industry money.

“Those first two weeks were phenomenal after Inauguration Day,” said Joe Velasco, a real estate agent who operates in the Peninsula and South Bay. “Crypto was up, all the stock markets were up, all the real estate agents were happy.”

And, for a while, that’s how it seemed to be playing out.

Personal politics aside, Silicon Valley luxury real estate agents had eagerly anticipated a “Trump bump.” During Donald Trump’s first term, a surging stock market and historically low interest rates fueled a homebuying boom — conditions they hoped would reemerge with his return to the presidency.

But that trajectory stalled abruptly after the introduction of sweeping tariffs on April 2, “Liberation Day,” wiped out more than $6.6 trillion from the U.S. stock market — the largest two-day loss in history.

It’s a sharp contrast from last year, when realtors saw cash generated in the AI boom gush into the housing market. Nvidia’s meteoric rise minted hundreds of new millionaires , many of whom poured their gains into Silicon Valley real estate — a trend agents believed would only accelerate in 2025.

In the two days after Trump’s tariff announcement, the Magnificent 7 lost more than $1 trillion in market capitalization; Apple and Nvidia lost a collective $520 billion. The stock market has recovered from April lows, but agents say tech executives are spooked by the months of volatility and reluctant to jump back in.

One signal of a cooling market for broker Eric Boyinga was when a Los Gatos home that normally would have been snapped up in a week sat on the market for 30 days in April. Asked to describe the state of a once red-hot housing market, Boyinga chose the word “lackluster.”

“There’s nothing like uncertainty that really makes the market go flat,” said Boyinga, who frequently represents executives from Google, Nvidia, and Palantir. Some of his clients pulled their listings because of Trump’s erratic stance on tariffs and the sharp declines in their stock portfolios. “We’re working very hard for our money right now.”

Velasco, who’s worked the Valley for two decades, said the relationship between the stock market and the real estate market in the Bay Area is stronger than in other parts of the country, because wealth in the tech industry is accumulated typically through IPOs and stock-based compensation.