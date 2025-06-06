The menu is simple and revolves around chicken, salads, and sides. A friend and I shared the Combo Meal #2, which is $52 but could almost feed three. Included was a whole bird, brined in vinegar and rubbed with a secret spice mix (Sichuan peppercorns was all I could get out of Stern) and cooked low and slow before being finished at a high heat for caramelization. It arrived unabashed and indulgent — a pile of juicy, falling-apart chicken sitting in a pool of sauce made of schmaltz, along with your choice of two side sauces, like Thai chile lime butter and lemon tahini. Barring a few pieces of skin that were inedibly drenched in salt, the chicken was perfect.



To top this, the meal includes your choice of a hefty salad. The Cilantro-Lime Crunch had granola-like clusters of pumpkin seeds candied in pickle juice and turbinado sugar, as well as kale, romaine, and big dollops of a creamy sheep’s milk feta, all tossed in a charred-tomatillo vinaigrette. You get to choose two sides. We selected tender gigante beans in rich chicken broth with three-herb pesto, and Caesar fries topped with fresh herbs and shredded Parm.