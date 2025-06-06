The latest outrage on the Great Highway: A new skate park

“The city told the judge this was just a ‘light touch’ — something temporary. But let’s be honest: that’s rebar and concrete going into a coastal roadway,” Livable SF said in a statement. “That doesn’t look temporary to any reasonable person.”

The group claims that Judge Jeffrey Ross expressed concerns about the roadway modifications, but others contest that. Ross could not be reached for comment.

Livable SF is among those suing to overturn Proposition K, arguing that the city ignored the state’s authority in putting the measure to voters. The nonprofit’s concerns over the skate park were heard by a judge Monday at a closed-door case management conference.

Anti-park factions were already angry about the swift transformation of the two-mile stretch of road, but the skate park’s construction this week has enraged them further.

San Franciscans who opposed the closing of the Great Highway to make way for the city’s newest park say they have new legal ammunition in their war: a concrete skate park that’s nearing completion.

The anti-Prop. K activists believe the city shouldn’t make significant changes to the road, which has been transformed into a park called Sunset Dunes, before the court decides its fate. But park officials say it’s no sweat to remove the skate park, public art, and exercise equipment it has installed if the court decision goes against voters’ will.

“While the same group of anti-park zealots fail to impress a judge with their complaints about hammocks and fitness equipment, thousands of regular people are enjoying the amenities so much that Sunset Dunes is already the city’s third most visited park,” said Lucas Lux, president of Friends of Sunset Dunes Park.