In Musk-Trump breakup, here’s where Silicon Valley power players stand

After six months of slashing budgets and gutting federal departments, Elon Musk took a chainsaw to his relationship with President Donald Trump this week as their simmering feud spilled onto social media.

It started with tweets about the Republican spending bill, which is projected to add $2.4 trillion to the national debt. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote Tuesday on X.

In response, Trump threatened to cut Musk’s contracts. “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” the president wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

And then, lest you thought the relationship could be repaired, Musk promptly accused Trump of being in the Jeffrey Epstein files. (Trump has previously denied ever being on Epstein’s plane or island.)