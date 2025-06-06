“It was a total fraud,” said Jolene Yee, a member of Friends of Franklin Square, one of dozens of community partners that relied on the much larger and more established Parks Alliance as a fiscal sponsor. “They’re stealing bake-sale money.”

Others told The Standard they were outright misled about payments to their vendors, raising questions about whether the Parks Alliance’s financial issues crossed the line from mismanagement to something more serious.

Neighborhood organizations that parked their funds with the Parks Alliance say that in the last year, it became difficult to get reimbursed for project payments as small as $100. Getting answers from Parks Alliance staff members, they say, became nearly impossible.

Small community groups that relied on the San Francisco Parks Alliance for neighborhood projects are infuriated that they could lose tens of thousands of dollars of their own funding amid the nonprofit’s sudden downfall this week .

The Parks Alliance was one of San Francisco’s most prestigious and politically connected nonprofits before it abruptly shuttered amid allegations of fiscal misconduct that have prompted outrage and a wave of investigations into the reported misuse of funds.

The nonprofit served as an umbrella organization for a coalition of community partners that raise funds for the city’s parks, funneling millions toward projects such as murals and trail maintenance. At the time of its collapse, the city had more than $1 million in active grants with the nonprofit.

Yee said she became concerned when a vendor alerted her in March that a deposit for a Friends of Franklin Square event had not been paid. When Yee reached out to the Parks Alliance, she was told that the vendor had received the money, she said. Only after prodding the Parks Alliance again did Yee convince its staff of the missing payment.

In the meantime, Yee paid the deposit with her credit card — and she may never get the money back. The Parks Alliance still hasn’t provided Friends of Franklin Square with $2,500 in unpaid reimbursement requests. In total, Yee said, the Parks Alliance is holding $148,000 from donors to Friends of Franklin Square.

Kath Tsakalakis of Friends of Lakeside Village found herself in a similar situation.

She was contacted in March by an artist who had helped with graffiti removal in the neighborhood and had not been paid the promised $800.