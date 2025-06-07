This new mahjong speakeasy in Oakland is entirely too much fun

As the opening party wound down, Andy Tran sat in the neon light, wearing a Club Chazu necklace sourced the night before from an AAPI night market in SoMa. “It feels Chinese, it feels Vietnamese, but it’s new school,” he said of the design. Suddenly he realized that just across the table was none other than Club Chazu’s founder and designer, known as Leean. Soon, they were lost in conversation. This is the magic of 13 Orphans.