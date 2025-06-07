Skip to main content
This new mahjong speakeasy in Oakland is entirely too much fun

This isn't your grandmother's mahjong den.

A lively party scene with people laughing and socializing. There's a DJ in the background, neon lights on the wall, and several people enjoying drinks around a table.
People enjoy drinks, dim sum, and mahjong at the opening of 13 Orphans, a speakeasy inside Baba’s House. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
By Camille Cohen

The sounds emanating from within the nondescript Baba’s House snack shop are the first clue that something special is happening inside. Follow the din of voices and neon signage up the back stairs, and a scene awaits: On one side, a cozy mahjong den, alive with the sound of clacking tiles, laughter, and two DJs spinning beats; on the other, in a former storage room, a brand-new, extremely chic speakeasy serves food and soju drinks.

This is 13 Orphans, the latest addition to Baba’s House from cofounders Jenn Lui, Alan Chen, and Eman Garcia. The party for the grand opening last week sold out so quickly, they threw a second one.

A shadowed figure is silhouetted against a brightly lit stairwell with neon signs in warm colors and a plant on the side, creating a mysterious atmosphere.
A vibrant spread features colorful sliced vegetables, a glass with a square dessert atop, and several artistically arranged dishes on a dark table.
A person is playing mahjong, placing tiles on a table. Another person is visible with a plaid dress and jewelry, with a red wall in the background.
Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Mahjong is having a moment in the Bay Area. From clubs to books to dedicated dens, the pastime that might once have been considered the purview of grandmothers is extremely in with young people. For Lui and her cofounders, mahjong has given Baba’s House focus and energy.

A colorful party scene shows four people animatedly talking around a table with food. Purple and green lighting casts a vibrant glow, and a wall poster is visible behind them.
Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Originally just the snack shop downstairs, too tucked away to get much foot traffic, Baba’s House started hosting community events, including spelling bees, comedy shows, and workshops. 

“But mahjong is the one that just stuck,” Lui said at the May 31 launch party. Soon, the game became the focus for the rest of the events. DJ sets,  jam sessions, and karaoke all take place while mahjong goes on, as a complement to the game.

“The addition of the mahjong feels like a modern way of reclaiming our culture. There’s lots of sass built into our game, especially in the Cantonese origin. Inevitably, you’re going to butt heads, but it’s all in good fun,” said Chen, Lui’s fiance.

Inside the buzzing playing rooms at the party, two DJs passed the beats back and forth amid intense and friendly games, the clacking of the mahjong tiles just audible under the music.

A person is playing Mahjong at a table with scattered tiles in an intricate pattern. Their hand hovers over the tiles, and game pieces line the perimeter.
Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

13 Orphans is a refuge from the competition. The speakeasy is a fiercely well-thought-out room illuminated only by the contrasting colors of neon signs. On opening night, 13 Orphans — a reference to a mahjong hand — was filled to its capacity of 16 for each of three seatings, with beautiful young people bumping elbows and trying not to spill soju or dumplings on the ornate rugs. 

In the mix was Alisha Fong, whose acrylic earrings in the shape of Chinese characters caught the green light. Fong explained that the characters were a “cliche Cantonese-ish greeting” meaning “Are you hungry? Have you eaten? Are you fed?”

Slices of fresh salmon are artfully arranged with vibrant red fruits and sprinkled with small white beads, presented on a leaf-lined platter.
The image shows a person under green lighting, wearing large earrings and a necklace, with one hand touching the earring.
Alisha Fong's earrings catch the neon light.
A Mahjong game is in progress on a green table. A hand points to a tile, while other tiles are arranged in lines. The game appears to be partway through.
Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Fed she was, by Garcia. For the launch menu, the chef and co-owner  wanted the offerings to be like tapas, “but that word doesn’t resonate with our community.” So he described the food as dim sum.  “Its literal translation is ‘Touch the heart,’ and this is all made really, really intentionally,” Garcia told each round of diners in a heartfelt speech packed with information about the leaf-lined plates. 

The final seating of the night was mostly for friends of the Baba’s House team, many of whom are visionaries, artists, and movers and shakers in their own right. 

The image shows two people behind a bar mixing drinks, with neon lights and various bottles around them. A person in the foreground holds a drink.
Owners Jenn Lui and Alan Chen serve elaborate, crafted drinks at the opening of 13 Orphans. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

But you don’t have to be that to enjoy 13 Orphans. You don’t even have to know how to play mahjong. At the launch party, friends and strangers offered to teach one another the game. Pieces of fish were passed from one plate to another. The owners toasted their staff and customers with pear-infused soju shots. 

Hillary Chin has been a regular since September, when she learned to play mahjong, and often volunteers to help out.

“I’m soon getting a mahjong tattoo, because this has become such a special place for me,” she said. “If I don’t have anywhere else to be, I can always come to Baba’s House. I love the connection to my culture — that’s a big part of the space and the game.”

A person with glasses and a beanie holds plates of colorful, artfully presented food. Two others are in the background, with colorful lighting effects.
Chef Eman Garcia serving.
Four hands are toasting with drinks over a green mahjong table. The drinks include a can, two cups of dark liquid, and a cocktail with a straw.
People are in a dimly lit room with blue lighting, engaging in conversation. One person is drinking from a cup, and others are interacting energetically.
Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

As the opening party wound down, Andy Tran sat in the neon light, wearing a Club Chazu necklace sourced the night before from an AAPI night market in SoMa. “It feels Chinese, it feels Vietnamese, but it’s new school,” he said of the design. Suddenly he realized that just across the table was none other than Club Chazu’s founder and designer, known as Leean. Soon, they were lost in conversation. This is the magic of 13 Orphans.

“If other people are having a good time, that’s what matters,” Lui said. “We poured our heart and soul into it, and people get the vision, so it’s a major win.”

