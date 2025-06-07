Fans of Din Tai Fung will notice similarities between the 21-location juggernaut and its smaller competitor, which operates two restaurants in Washington aside from the new San Francisco outpost; it wouldn’t be unfair to think of Supreme Dumplings as Din Tai Fung Light. There’s a smaller menu, but it scratches the same itch. Just like at Din Tai Fung, you can watch through a window as workers cram into a small room at the front of Supreme Dumplings. With deft movements, they roll balls of dough into wrappers, stuff them with filling, then close them with delicate folds. Managing partner Edward Dang says the restaurant has been selling out of hundreds of these morsels at lunchtime.