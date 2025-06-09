The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a $6 billion behemoth in the world of philanthropy, was once seen as a largely progressive organization, championing causes like immigration and criminal justice reform and declaring its commitment to creating ”a future for everyone that is more just, inclusive, and full of opportunity.”

“She completely did not acknowledge the fact that there literally was an insurrection four years before,” said one of the people present. “People were like, ‘What the ef is happening?’”

Four and a half years later, Chan was again compelled to tearily address her employees. This time, the subject was her and Zuckerberg’s attendance at Donald Trump’s second inauguration. In this meeting, according to an attendee, Chan suggested that the team stay optimistic about Trump’s presidency, that they wait and see what would happen. At one point, according to messages between CZI employees who were present, Chan’s eyes welled as she described witnessing the “peaceful transfer of power” and conveying that moment to her immigrant parents.

“It didn’t feel right to not spend the time as an organization acknowledging the — in medicine, we’d call it ‘acute on chronic’ racial disaster that is our country right now,” said Chan, a trained pediatrician, according to video of the meeting obtained by The Standard. Her voice shook as she continued: “I know there’s more progress to be made. We are not perfect. Our work is not perfect. But we stand with the Black community.”

In the summer of 2020, Priscilla Chan faced the employees of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative with tears in her eyes. Black Lives Matter protests were raging across the country, and Chan — the cofounder of CZI and wife of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — had decided to shift the focus of their biweekly all-hands meeting to address it.

“Whatever was politically expedient and wasn’t going to upset the business interests of Facebook was where they were going to land,” Holgado said.

“Mark and Priscilla were always going to follow the winds,” said Raymond Holgado, an early employee in CZI’s Justice and Opportunity department, who later filed a racial discrimination complaint against the organization. (A spokesperson said Holgado’s claims had been “independently investigated, and found to be unsubstantiated.”)

While outsiders have reacted in shock to Zuckerberg and Chan’s embrace of the second Trump presidency, even as it attacked the same causes they once championed, many current and former staffers are not surprised.

“We have been clear from the beginning that CZI and Meta are separate organizations and operate independently of each other,” the spokesperson added. “CZI’s programmatic decisions are guided by where we believe we can have the greatest impact.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for CZI said the organization had “made significant investments in science, technology, and education. We have not shied away from tackling the most consequential challenges, regardless of politics.”

In interviews with a dozen current and former staffers and researchers, a picture has emerged of an organization that has long struggled to separate itself from the shadow of its billionaire co-founder and the company he runs; an outwardly ambitious philanthropy that is inwardly terrified of causing headaches for its founders; a multibillion-dollar apparatus trained on controlling communications and avoiding risk as much as distributing charity.

But people connected to CZI say this kind of capitulation to the politics of the day was baked into its very foundation.

The changes have prompted questions from staffers about how CZI could so quickly and dramatically abandon its ideals, and severe recriminations from the nonprofits and school communities that depended on its funding.

But in the months since Chan and Zuckerberg sat courtside at the U.S. Capitol, CZI has undergone sweeping changes, eliminating its internal diversity, equity, and inclusion teams, reportedly pulling funding for a school for low-income children in East Palo Alto, and declaring an end to all of its advocacy work.

“Looking back on it, if a foundation that wasn’t connected to Mark Zuckerberg did this, it could probably go under the radar,” the former employee said of the grant. “But if we made this grant, it would look like Mark Zuckerberg supports this issue — or at least that’s the narrative that would have spread.”

One former employee recalled an education grant that was killed because it could have been construed as supporting a politically divisive issue at the time.

Three former employees described a uniquely empowered communications department at CZI, which controlled everything from what words employees could use to describe their work — “social and emotional learning,” for instance, was vetoed after it became a bogeyman of the far right — to which grants could be distributed.

But employees say they quickly learned that despite the organization’s bold aims, it imposed significant constraints. First and foremost, CZI’s leadership was concerned with avoiding any headlines that could reflect badly on Zuckerberg and, by extension, on Facebook.

“The idea at the time was, ‘Yo, these guys want to do philanthropy differently. They want to do it right. They are handing the reins over,’” she said. “We were gonna be the good guys.”

Former employees said they were drawn in by the couple’s bold promises, along with the high salaries and the ability to work with luminaries in their fields. One early staffer, who previously worked for the Obama campaign, said she was entranced by the group’s promises to chart a better course for billionaire philanthropy.

Chan cited her underprivileged youth as her motivation for this work, while Zuckerberg pointed to it as his inspiration. “Priscilla’s family story is amazing, it’s an inspiring thing for all of us,” he told a Quartz reporter in 2018. “You see what’s possible when people have opportunity and you level the playing field.”

While the couple took on the titles of co-CEOs, Chan served as CZI’s de facto head, working from its offices nearly every day while Zuckerberg dealt with the operations of Facebook. She sat for several glowing media profiles , all of which highlighted her working-class upbringing as the child of Vietnamese refugees outside Boston.

Chan and Zuckerberg founded CZI in 2015, in the fading glow of the Obama administration, announcing its arrival in an open letter coinciding with the birth of their first child. Following a trend among billionaires at the time, the couple pledged to give 99% of their personal wealth to the philanthropy, laying out three bold goals: advancing medicine, improving education, and promoting equality.

Of the comms department’s power, she added: “Communications is a strategic function whose work is wholly in service of our programmatic goals. Final decisions about programmatic grants are made by the respective leaders of our initiatives in alignment with strategy.”

A spokesperson said that CZI has “always been nonpartisan. Our work is driven by our mission, and we have engaged leaders, advisors, and partners and supported efforts from across the political spectrum.”

“It was a big-tent approach to these issues from the very beginning,” Holgado said. “We had to make sure we didn’t fund too many progressive organizations, because we didn’t want to offend the conservative base.”

Holgado recalled being asked to create a chart of every criminal justice group that CZI funded, to determine whether they leaned progressive or conservative.

For similar reasons, staffers said, the organization was intensely focused on appearing bipartisan. Two former employees recalled frequent tension around ensuring that too much money did not go to liberal organizations versus conservative ones.

‘The idea at the time was, ‘Yo, these guys want to do philanthropy differently. They want to do it right. They are handing the reins over … We were gonna be the good guys.’

“We really tried to do the work as best we could, so that the story wasn’t about us,” she said. “Not because they cared about the story being about them, but because it just wasn’t helping the work.”

Still, this employee took a slightly more charitable view than others, suggesting Chan and Zuckerberg steered clear of controversy not because they feared how negative headlines would affect them, but how it would effect their work.

The employee specifically recalled working on a housing campaign to which CZI donated heavily, and which quickly devolved to mud-slinging. “The campaign became about Mark,” she said. “The opposition ran ads being like, ‘Mark Zuckerberg is coming after your house.'”

One former employee said she thought fear of controversy was why CZI ultimately spun off the vast majority of its social advocacy work. “I think it became increasingly difficult for Mark and Priscilla, or anything CZI related, or anything connected to them, to be involved in anything political and have it not become about them,” she said.

Today, Chan and Zuckerberg have significantly scaled back their educational ambitions. In August 2023, CZI laid off dozens of staff in its education department and announced it would no longer fund education policy, shifting its focus from advocacy and grant-making to product development. In a blog post at the time, head of education Sandra Liu Huang called the changes “humbling” and “challenging,” but “ultimately necessary.”

“People were like, ‘This program is problematic. We can’t have Mark Zuckerberg opening up charter schools,’” this person recalled. “There was a lot of pushback, and it turned out [CZI] actually wanted me there to figure out how to make parents not angry about the Summit Learning program.” (A spokesperson said the Summit Learning Program supports existing schools but does not open new ones. Districts using the program have seen the “positive impact of the program.”)

One former CZI employee said she was hired as an education advocacy strategist, only to find that her real job would be diffusing tension around the Summit situation.

Despite these efforts , CZI soon learned that steering clear of controversy would be impossible for an organization comanaged by one of the world’s most controversial men. In 2018, Summit Schools, an online learning platform in which CZI had made one of its first investments, became a national lightning rod — in no small part because of its connections to Zuckerberg. Parents protested the school system’s signing away of their children’s data to Facebook. Students in Brooklyn marched in the streets , decrying their “screen-based learning.”

The summer that Chan tearfully addressed her employees via Zoom marked a turning point for CZI. With the pandemic and Black Lives Matter demonstrations roiling the country, Chan found herself in the unenviable position of avowing her commitment to racial justice while also defending Facebook’s decision to let the president spew false and violence-inciting messages online.

At a second staff meeting that summer, Chan all but pleaded with CZI employees not to conflate her work with her husband’s company, as seen in a video obtained by The Standard.

“For the comms folks who’ve been around a long time, one of the early comms goals was for CZI to be called CZI, and for me to be called by name, rather than, ‘comma wife,’” she said, of the media’s tendency to identify her only in relation to her husband. “I think we should be defining ourselves by who we are in the work that we stand for and the values that we believe in.”

In spite of these emotional entreaties, the biweekly all-hands had grown tense, former staffers say, with employees pushing Chan and Zuckerberg to address CZI’s policies around racial equity. If the co-founders were afraid of what CZI would do to Facebook’s reputation, staffers said, Facebook was now impinging on CZI’s: During a meeting, at least one employee complained that some nonprofits no longer wanted to work with them because of the social media company’s recent policy decisions.

For a while, it seemed as if the pressure had worked: CZI hired a head of DEI, and at the end of 2020, Chan and Zuckerberg announced that they would donate $500 million to support racial justice efforts. Racial equity “cannot be a siloed goal,” they wrote in their public, end-of-year letter. “We will lead with humility and ensure that Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color have a stake in CZI’s initiatives and a voice in guiding them — shaping our work, challenging our assumptions, and improving the way we operate.”

But if it felt like a victory for CZI staffers, it would be short-lived. Within months, Zuckerberg was attracting scathing criticism from the right for his decision to ban Trump from Facebook after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and for his and Chan’s $400 million donation to bolster election offices in 2020. Previously a punching bag of the left, Facebook now received the same treatment from the right: Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado compared the company to “Communist China” for banning Trump, and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri called for an anti-trust investigation.

Multiple CZI staffers said they felt this period of intense pressure pushed Chan and Zuckerberg to shift their political stance.

“I think that sufficiently set the tone for, ‘The juice isn’t worth the squeeze. We don’t particularly want to be doing this work anyway, we’re not values-aligned with it, and now we’re getting bad publicity,’” Holgado said of efforts surrounding racial justice and DEI. “I think ever since then, they’ve been marching steadily toward aligning their vision to where it is now.”

A spokesperson disputed these assertions, stating that CZI has “always been nonpartisan, this is not an evolution, and it’s reflected in CZI’s mission, approach to the work, our partners and staff.”

Still, in 2021, CZI spun off its long-running “justice and opportunity” work entirely, forming a separate 501(c)(4) called The Just Trust to work on criminal justice reform. CZI initially seeded the organization with $350 million in startup capital but appears to no longer fund the group, per an editor’s note recently added to the original press release.

In the years following, the education team would also see significant changes, including budget cuts and layoffs of roughly 30% of its staff. Around 2021, a former staffer said, “our comms team really started to say, ‘You can’t say [social and emotional learning], you can’t say DEI,’ and started backgrounding racial ideas in the work, because they didn’t want it to become a lightning rod in the media.”

In 2024, CZI officially marked the transition many staffers had seen coming, branding itself a “science-first philanthropy” in an email to employees. Chan herself penned the note, writing that “science is where our biggest investments and bets have been and will be made moving forward,” and announcing the promotion of Marc Malandro, the former VP of operations for science, to the number two role at CZI.

Looking back on the time since 2020, a former employee remarked: “I would have never predicted the level of pendulum swinging to focus on DEI, but then also immediately bouncing back to not focus on DEI thereafter.”