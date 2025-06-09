Thousands peacefully protest ICE after violent night

“We are not out here to burn shit or break shit, we are out here to show them we are not scared,” one speaker told the crowd from atop a white pickup truck.

The largest demonstration drew several thousand people, who blocked traffic at the 24th Street BART station in the Mission District at around 6 p.m. Demonstrators condemned the Trump administration’s deployment of another 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines in Los Angeles and chanted slogans including “ICE = America’s Gestapo.”

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at multiple locations across San Francisco on Monday to protest federal immigration enforcement, a day after police arrested 148 people and six minors during a riot at a downtown Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.

“I’m not upset about the graffiti, but I think people don’t know who we are,” said Robert Gargollo, a maintenance man at Templo De La Fe. “Jesus was about peace and love and no borders.”

All three protests remained peaceful, with The Standard’s reporters and photographers witnessing no arrests or acts of violence. Some graffiti was spotted on a church in the Mission as the protest made its way down Valencia Street. The San Francisco Police Department was contacted for an official count of arrests, but did not immediately respond.

San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood addressed the City Hall crowd, saying: “If you’re thinking of targeting any of my residents, you’ll have to go through me first.” He announced plans to introduce legislation Tuesday to protect the right to protest.

About 200 protesters also gathered at City Hall at 4 p.m. for a demonstration against what organizers called “Trump’s attacks on immigrants and racist travel ban.”

Earlier Monday, more than 200 people rallied at the California State Building at noon to demand the release of union leader David Huerta, who was arrested Friday during an ICE protest in Los Angeles. Federal prosecutors announced they were charging Huerta with conspiracy to impede an officer and seeking a maximum six-year sentence. A federal judge later ordered Huerta released on $50,000 bond.

Sunday’s violence at the ICE field office on Sansome Street resulted in vandalism to the building and nearby structures. One protester, Luis Fernando Leal, 29, of Oakland, remains in San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

The protests prompted robotaxi companies Waymo and Zoox to suspend or limit service in areas where demonstrations were expected. Multiple Muni bus lines were rerouted around the evening protest.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Monday that while people have the right to protest, anyone who breaks the law will be prosecuted.

Protesters march down Valencia Street

“No human being should be called illegal, especially on land that was stolen,” she said.

Alicia from San Leandro held up a handmade sign reading abolish ICE” on one side and “no human is illegal” on the other. She said she joined the demonstration to protest against the Trump administration taking hard-working people away from their families.

Thousands of protesters were marching down Valencia Street around 7:40 p.m. As demonstrators walked by the Mission District police station at Valencia and 17th streets, a few hecklers told police dressed in riot gear to “get another job” and yelled “shame” at them.

Robert Gargollo, a maintenance man at Templo De La Fe on Valencia, was cleaning tags off the church’s door when The Standard passed by.

While the vast majority of marchers remained peaceful, a handful spray-painted buildings and painted over security cameras as they moved about the neighborhood.

Ryan agreed it was weird time to visit the U.S., politically speaking. Then again, “Is there ever a good time?” he said.

Near Valencia and 21st streets, Mac Ryan, a 25-year-old teacher visiting from Ireland with his hurling team, said he didn’t know the protest was happening before stumbling upon it.

Hundreds gather at 24th and Mission streets

At least 200 protesters have blocked traffic at 24th Street’s BART station, with the sidewalk and road crammed with demonstrators by 6:20 p.m.

Speakers atop a white pickup truck spoke to the crowd, who held handmade signs saying things like “ICE = America’s Gestapo” and “impeach traitor Trump.

“We are not out here to burn shit or break shit we are out here to show them we are not scared,” said one woman speaker.

Demonstrators chanted in Spanish and English and condemned the Trump administration’s deployment of another 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines in Los Angeles.