Thousands peacefully protest ICE after violent night

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at multiple locations across San Francisco on Monday to protest federal immigration enforcement, a day after police arrested 148 people and six minors during a riot at a downtown Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.
The largest demonstration drew several thousand people, who blocked traffic at the 24th Street BART station in the Mission District at around 6 p.m. Demonstrators condemned the Trump administration’s deployment of another 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines in Los Angeles and chanted slogans including “ICE = America’s Gestapo.”
“We are not out here to burn shit or break shit, we are out here to show them we are not scared,” one speaker told the crowd from atop a white pickup truck.
All three protests remained peaceful, with The Standard’s reporters and photographers witnessing no arrests or acts of violence. Some graffiti was spotted on a church in the Mission as the protest made its way down Valencia Street. The San Francisco Police Department was contacted for an official count of arrests, but did not immediately respond.
“I’m not upset about the graffiti, but I think people don’t know who we are,” said Robert Gargollo, a maintenance man at Templo De La Fe. “Jesus was about peace and love and no borders.”
Earlier Monday, more than 200 people rallied at the California State Building at noon to demand the release of union leader David Huerta, who was arrested Friday during an ICE protest in Los Angeles. Federal prosecutors announced they were charging Huerta with conspiracy to impede an officer and seeking a maximum six-year sentence. A federal judge later ordered Huerta released on $50,000 bond.
About 200 protesters also gathered at City Hall at 4 p.m. for a demonstration against what organizers called “Trump’s attacks on immigrants and racist travel ban.”
San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood addressed the City Hall crowd, saying: “If you’re thinking of targeting any of my residents, you’ll have to go through me first.” He announced plans to introduce legislation Tuesday to protect the right to protest.
The protests prompted robotaxi companies Waymo and Zoox to suspend or limit service in areas where demonstrations were expected. Multiple Muni bus lines were rerouted around the evening protest.
Sunday’s violence at the ICE field office on Sansome Street resulted in vandalism to the building and nearby structures. One protester, Luis Fernando Leal, 29, of Oakland, remains in San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Monday that while people have the right to protest, anyone who breaks the law will be prosecuted.
Updates from Monday’s events are below.
Protesters march down Valencia Street
Thousands of protesters were marching down Valencia Street around 7:40 p.m. As demonstrators walked by the Mission District police station at Valencia and 17th streets, a few hecklers told police dressed in riot gear to “get another job” and yelled “shame” at them.
Alicia from San Leandro held up a handmade sign reading abolish ICE” on one side and “no human is illegal” on the other. She said she joined the demonstration to protest against the Trump administration taking hard-working people away from their families.
“No human being should be called illegal, especially on land that was stolen,” she said.
While the vast majority of marchers remained peaceful, a handful spray-painted buildings and painted over security cameras as they moved about the neighborhood.
Robert Gargollo, a maintenance man at Templo De La Fe on Valencia, was cleaning tags off the church’s door when The Standard passed by.
“I’m not upset about the graffiti, but I think people don’t know who we are,” Gargollo said. “Jesus was about peace and love and no borders.”
Near Valencia and 21st streets, Mac Ryan, a 25-year-old teacher visiting from Ireland with his hurling team, said he didn’t know the protest was happening before stumbling upon it.
Ryan agreed it was weird time to visit the U.S., politically speaking. Then again, “Is there ever a good time?” he said.
Hundreds gather at 24th and Mission streets
At least 200 protesters have blocked traffic at 24th Street’s BART station, with the sidewalk and road crammed with demonstrators by 6:20 p.m.
Speakers atop a white pickup truck spoke to the crowd, who held handmade signs saying things like “ICE = America’s Gestapo” and “impeach traitor Trump.
“We are not out here to burn shit or break shit we are out here to show them we are not scared,” said one woman speaker.
Demonstrators chanted in Spanish and English and condemned the Trump administration’s deployment of another 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines in Los Angeles.
San Mateo County criminal defense attorney and San Francisco resident George Kadifa, 34, said he came to the march to send a message to politicians at all levels that illegally detaining immigrants and working with ICE is something many oppose. “What Trump is doing is dangerous and horrifying,” he said.
“We need a very broad coalition; it cannot just be the people impacted by Trump’s agenda,” said Laura Valdez, executive director of Mission Action. “The road to this authoritarian regime is being paved on the backs of our immigrant community.”
Supervisor Jackie Fielder, who represents the Mission, denounced SFPD’s arrests of protesters on Sunday.
“SFPD should not be doing Trump’s work for him,” she said. “Arresting protesters isn’t protecting communities, it is oppressing hope.”
Marching began heading north along Mission Street at around 6:50 p.m., with chants of “Mayor Lurie, let’s be clear, immigrants are welcome here.”
Erin Harris, a 40-year-old San Francisco resident who works in tech sales, said she came to the protest because she believes Trump’s detention of many immigrants is illegal, frightens people for no reason, and tears families apart. “I don’t like what the Trump administration is doing,” she said.
Zoox robotaxis suspend testing near protests
Zoox, the Amazon-owned robotaxi company testing its toaster-on-wheels vehicles in San Francisco, has suspended operations in areas where demonstrations are planned. The gondola-like vehicles with no steering wheels have been autonomously ferrying specially-approved passengers—usually Zoox employees—through select parts of the city since November.
‘We have to teach our children what’s right’
SF State University sociology professor Valerie Francisco-Menchavez and her husband, Raul, brought their young children to the City Hall protest from their home in Daly City.
Francisco-Menchavez, who was born in the Philippines, said it was important to teach them about their immigrant roots — and about standing against injustice.
“We have to teach our children what’s right,” she said. “Things are a mess, but we’re not helpless.”
The family was one of several with young children at the rally. They said they planned to take BART to the 6 p.m. protest at 24th and Mission streets, and that their advocacy against ICE was part of a broader progressive framework.
“We don’t separate the issues of Palestine, anti-Black racism, and police violence from xenophobia,” Francisco-Menchavez said.
City Hall protest crowd swells to around 200
By 4 p.m., a crowd of less than 50 people and a handful of police officers had gathered at City Hall. But by around 4:20 p.m., around 200 people had gathered for the demonstration.
Addressing the crowd from the City Hall steps, Supervisor Bilal Mahmood said he was the son of Muslim immigrants and has birthright citizenship. He called Trump a coward.
“If you’re thinking of targeting any of my residents, you’ll have to go through me first,” he said to cheers from the crowd.
He added that he planned to introduce legislation at the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to protect the right to protest, and plans to work with the public defender’s office to beef up the immigrant defense unit.
Muni announced bus reroutes for multiple services from 5 p.m. in anticipation of a larger protest at the 24th Street BART plaza, which is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Reroutes will affect the following bus lines: the 14, 14R, 22, 27, 33, 48, 49, 55, and 67.
‘We know how to fight back’
Protesters are set to descend on the Mission’s 24th Street BART station on Monday evening to express their anger over federal immigration detention over the past week and the National Guard’s presence in Los Angeles.
“We want people to stand up for immigrants and stand up to the Trump administration,” said Mission Action’s Sanika Mahajan. The nonprofit is part of the Rapid Response Network, which alerts immigrants to ICE enforcement action in the city.
“I think we have to be prepared for heightened activity by ICE,” she said.
Annette Wong of Chinese for Affirmative Action, another Rapid Response Network member, said organizations like hers are prepared to resist the ICE crackdown.
“We know this playbook, and we know how to fight back,” she said at a rally outside the state building Monday.
Protester held in jail on suspicion of assaulting a police officer
One demonstrator, Luis Fernando Leal, 29, of Oakland, is being held in San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, removing a weapon from an officer, and resisting arrest during Sunday’s protest.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a press conference that while people have a right to protest, anyone who breaks the law will be arrested and prosecuted. “I have to make it clear that we draw the line with people violating the law,” she said.
The district attorney’s office said a charging decision in Leal’s case will be made Tuesday.
Hundreds demand union leader’s release in SF
At noon Monday, more than 200 demonstrators converged at the state office building on Golden Gate Avenue to denounce Friday’s arrest of union leader Huerta during a protest against ICE in Los Angeles. Federal prosecutors on Monday announced that they were charging Huerta with conspiracy to impede an officer and would seek the maximum six-year federal sentence.
When an organizer announced that Huerta had been charged, the crowd erupted in boos.
“American democracy is fundamentally under attack by a fascist state,” union organizer Rudy Gonzalez told the crowd. “Now is the time to stand for something.”
The Standard attempted to take a Waymo robotaxi to the protest at Golden Gate Avenue, but the app said the location was “unreachable.”
SEIU Local 87 President Olga Miranda urged Californians to demonstrate in their cities.
“Half the people who got arrested yesterday aren’t even from here,” she said. “Go do it in your own damn city!”
The peaceful gathering ended around 1 p.m. Current and former supervisors, including Shamann Walton, Bilal Mahmood, Stephen Sherrill, Dean Preston, and Ahsha Safaí, were in attendance, and a handful of cops stood on the gathering’s edges. A police car blocked traffic at Polk Street during the demonstration; the street has since reopened to traffic.
At around 2:30 p.m., a federal judge said Huerta will be released on a $50,000 bond, reports the New York Times.